ANL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-8.05%)
ASC 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-7.21%)
ASL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.69%)
AVN 93.09 Decreased By ▼ -6.61 (-6.63%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.18%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-8.8%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-7.65%)
FNEL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-12%)
GGGL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.38%)
GGL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.66%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-9.09%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-6.71%)
KEL 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.74%)
KOSM 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-11.19%)
MLCF 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-5.53%)
PACE 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-11.39%)
PIBTL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.62%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.23%)
PTC 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.11%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.3%)
SNGP 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-5.47%)
TELE 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-7.56%)
TPL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.66%)
TPLP 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-7.99%)
TREET 34.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-7.38%)
TRG 71.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.72 (-7.41%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-7.42%)
WAVES 14.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.42%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-8.7%)
YOUW 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-10.33%)
BR100 4,430 Decreased By -161.1 (-3.51%)
BR30 15,891 Decreased By -1069.7 (-6.31%)
KSE100 43,881 Decreased By -1252.1 (-2.77%)
KSE30 17,074 Decreased By -510.2 (-2.9%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,114
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,505,328
1,45524hr
Sindh
565,975
Punjab
500,092
Balochistan
35,309
Islamabad
134,107
KPK
215,588
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine has asked Turkey to close Black Sea waterways to Russia: ambassador

Reuters 24 Feb, 2022

ANKARA: Ukraine has asked Turkey to close the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits to Russian ships and wants sanctions imposed on Moscow, Ukraine's ambassador to Ankara said on Thursday, after Russia launched air and ground assaults on its neighbour.

NATO member Turkey Ukraine, which shares a maritime Black Sea border with Ukraine and Russia, opposes sanctions but has called Russian steps against Ukraine unacceptable.

Under a 1936 pact, Ankara has control over the straits and can limit warship passages if it is threatened or during wartime.

Germany lashes Russia's 'day of shame,' warns of cost

"We are calling for the air space, Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits to be closed. We have conveyed our relevant demand to the Turkish side. At the same time, we want sanctions imposed on the Russian side," Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar told a news conference in Ankara.

Russia NATO Ukraine Ankara Ukraine's ambassador Bosphorus maritime Black Sea border Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine has asked Turkey to close Black Sea waterways to Russia: ambassador

Ukraine says 50 Russian troops killed, four tanks destroyed

Carnage for equities: PSX's KSE-100 tumbles nearly 1,200 points

US says Pakistan communicated of Washington's position on Russia

Bitcoin dives to lowest in a month after Russia invades Ukraine

Israeli strikes kill six near Damascus: monitor

Pakistan's fintech NayaPay lands $13mn in early-stage funding

Barter trade with Iran, Afghanistan: Govt is all set to amend Export, Import Policy Order

Cement manufacturers, industries: SC rejects stay order plea against CCP orders

Low diesel stocks cause concerns

Twitter mistakenly pulled accounts monitoring Russian troops

Read more stories