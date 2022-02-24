ANL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-6.33%)
ASC 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.73%)
ASL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.63%)
AVN 94.32 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.4%)
BOP 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-7.22%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4%)
FNEL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.1%)
GGGL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.63%)
GGL 18.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-6.56%)
GTECH 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-7.65%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.11%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.96%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-6.33%)
MLCF 32.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.8%)
PACE 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-8.86%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.61%)
PRL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-5.46%)
PTC 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.74%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
SNGP 33.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.38%)
TELE 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-7.43%)
TPL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.66%)
TPLP 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-6.24%)
TREET 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-6.68%)
TRG 71.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.48 (-7.1%)
UNITY 26.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.53%)
WAVES 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.15%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.61%)
YOUW 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-9.64%)
BR100 4,479 Decreased By -112.8 (-2.46%)
BR30 16,100 Decreased By -860.9 (-5.08%)
KSE100 44,277 Decreased By -855.8 (-1.9%)
KSE30 17,240 Decreased By -343.9 (-1.96%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,114
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,505,328
1,45524hr
Sindh
565,975
Punjab
500,092
Balochistan
35,309
Islamabad
134,107
KPK
215,588
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Germany lashes Russia's 'day of shame,' warns of cost

AFP 24 Feb, 2022

BERLIN: Germany on Thursday blasted Russia's military operation in Ukraine as "a day of shame" and warned that the political and economic consequences for Moscow would be severe.

"Germany condemns in the strongest possible terms this unscrupulous act by President (Vladimir) Putin. Our solidarity goes out to Ukraine and its people," Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement.

The world "will not forget this day of shame", Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

"We will react together with our partners," she said in a statement.

Baerbock called a meeting of the federal government's crisis response group for 0730 GMT in Berlin, the ministry said.

Russia says it takes out Ukraine's air defences, air bases

Scholz, whose country currently holds the presidency of the G7 forum, urged Moscow to stop its military operation "immediately."

He also spoke with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky to express Germany's "full solidarity," government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in a tweet.

"This attack will have severe political and economic consequences for Russia," Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Germany responded to President Vladimir Putin's recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine by halting the approval of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia.

Ukraine Moscow Putin G7 Chancellor Olaf Scholz Germany condemns Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Comments

1000 characters

Germany lashes Russia's 'day of shame,' warns of cost

Arrival in Russia: PM accorded red carpet welcome

Low diesel stocks cause concerns

Strategic reserves: Govt to purchase 0.3m tons of sugar from mills

Israeli strike kills three Syrian soldiers near Damascus: state media

Pakistan's fintech NayaPay lands $13mn in early-stage funding

Barter trade with Iran, Afghanistan: Govt is all set to amend Export, Import Policy Order

BPS 1 to 19 employees: MoF grants 15pc disparity reduction allowance

Cement manufacturers, industries: SC rejects stay order plea against CCP orders

Opposition steps up efforts aimed at ousting govt

IT ministry urges PM to withdraw or review PECA ordinance

Read more stories