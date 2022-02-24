Germany lashes Russia's 'day of shame,' warns of cost

BERLIN: Germany on Thursday blasted Russia's military operation in Ukraine as "a day of shame" and warned that the political and economic consequences for Moscow would be severe.

"Germany condemns in the strongest possible terms this unscrupulous act by President (Vladimir) Putin. Our solidarity goes out to Ukraine and its people," Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement.

The world "will not forget this day of shame", Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

"We will react together with our partners," she said in a statement.

Baerbock called a meeting of the federal government's crisis response group for 0730 GMT in Berlin, the ministry said.

Scholz, whose country currently holds the presidency of the G7 forum, urged Moscow to stop its military operation "immediately."

He also spoke with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky to express Germany's "full solidarity," government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in a tweet.

"This attack will have severe political and economic consequences for Russia," Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Germany responded to President Vladimir Putin's recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine by halting the approval of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia.