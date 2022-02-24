ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.2%)
ASC 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.73%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-6.76%)
AVN 92.55 Decreased By ▼ -7.15 (-7.17%)
BOP 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.82%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-9.33%)
FFL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-10.16%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-12.13%)
GGGL 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.83%)
GGL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.66%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.65%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-9.59%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.27%)
KOSM 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-9.98%)
MLCF 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-6.11%)
PACE 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-12.15%)
PIBTL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.35%)
PRL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.69%)
PTC 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.09%)
SNGP 32.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-5.53%)
TELE 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-7.56%)
TPL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.66%)
TPLP 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-7.99%)
TREET 34.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-7.38%)
TRG 71.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.72 (-7.41%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-7.42%)
WAVES 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-8.15%)
YOUW 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-11.16%)
BR100 4,421 Decreased By -170.7 (-3.72%)
BR30 15,814 Decreased By -1146.4 (-6.76%)
KSE100 43,831 Decreased By -1302.4 (-2.89%)
KSE30 17,050 Decreased By -534.1 (-3.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,114
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,505,328
1,45524hr
Sindh
565,975
Punjab
500,092
Balochistan
35,309
Islamabad
134,107
KPK
215,588
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold, palladium jump after Russia strikes at Ukraine

Reuters Updated 24 Feb, 2022

Gold hit a more than one-and-half year high on Thursday as investors sought cover in the safe-haven metal after Russia invaded Ukraine and aggravated supply risks to palladium, powering prices of the autocatalyst to a seven-month high.

Palladium climbed 6% to $2,631.95 an ounce at 10:27 am EST (1527 GMT) having hit its highest level since July at $2,711.18 earlier.

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,919.30, having touched $1,973.96 earlier, its highest since September 2020. US gold futures added 0.6% to $1,921.

"As long as the breadth and length of the conflict remains uncertain, I don't see investors wanting to sell any of these Russia sensitive metals or energy," said Tai Wong, an independent metals trader in New York.

Spot gold may fall into $1,879-$1,886 range

Gold prices eased from their session highs, which traders attributed to increased liquidity into US trading hours as equities attempted to recoup some of its steep declines.

Russia's Nornickel is the world's largest supplier of palladium and a major supplier of platinum, accounting for about 40% and 10% of the global mine production, respectively.

Traders say the market is worried that sanctions on Russia imposed by the United States could significantly tighten supplies of palladium used to make autocatalysts.

The deficit-hit palladium market could squeeze towards $3,000, Wong said.

The assault on Ukraine was the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.

"It's more than what the market was anticipating," said RJO Futures senior market strategist Bob Haberkorn.

"If Russia in fact does take Kiev and the international community has an aggressive response, gold will trade up over $2,000 fairly quickly" and the least path of resistance is up because there are just so many unknowns right now, Haberkorn added.

Silver added 0.5% to $24.65 per ounce. Platinum fell 1.2% to $1,079, seeing a relatively volatile session after rallying to as high as $1,126.18.

Gold Gold Prices palladium bullion gold demand Gold Spot

Comments

1000 characters

Gold, palladium jump after Russia strikes at Ukraine

Russia says destroys over 70 military targets in Ukraine

US, G7 allies meet after Russia invades Ukraine

OKTA Group plans $500mn investment in Pakistan’s oil & gas sector

Six terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer sentenced to death

European wheat prices hit record high after Ukraine invasion

Stock bloodbath: KSE-100 tumbles over 1,300 points on Russia-Ukraine conflict

Rupee falls against US dollar after Russia announces 'military operation' against Ukraine

More than 40 Ukraine soldiers, nearly 10 civilians killed

US says Pakistan communicated of Washington's position on Russia

Read more stories