ANL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.2%)
ASC 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
ASL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.07%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.4%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
FFL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
FNEL 7.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
GGL 19.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.52%)
GTECH 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
HUMNL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
KOSM 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
MLCF 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.54%)
PACE 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
PRL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.46%)
PTC 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
SNGP 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.78%)
TELE 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.63%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
TPLP 28.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.38%)
TREET 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
TRG 75.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.87%)
UNITY 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WAVES 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
BR100 4,542 Decreased By -24.6 (-0.54%)
BR30 16,708 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.63%)
KSE100 44,816 Decreased By -196 (-0.44%)
KSE30 17,412 Decreased By -100.8 (-0.58%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,096
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,503,873
1,23224hr
Sindh
565,319
Punjab
499,768
Balochistan
35,294
Islamabad
133,988
KPK
215,337
Spot gold may fall into $1,879-$1,886 range

Reuters 23 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may fall into $1,879-$1,886 per ounce, following its failure to break a resistance at $1,917.

The failure could have triggered a correction similar to the one from the Feb. 15 high of $1,879.48.

A break below $1,893 could confirm the target zone of $1,879-$1,886.

Gold hits near nine-month high as Ukraine standoff worsens

A break above $1,902 could signal the continuation of an expanding wedge, towards $1,920.

On the daily chart, market turned weak below a resistance zone of $1,921.07-$1,927. A shallow correction would be good for bulls to accumulate momentum and push the prices up again.

The upside could be limited to $1,927 if the metal managed to rise without a correction.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Gold bullion Gold Spot

