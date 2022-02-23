Spot gold may fall into $1,879-$1,886 range

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may fall into $1,879-$1,886 per ounce, following its failure to break a resistance at $1,917.

The failure could have triggered a correction similar to the one from the Feb. 15 high of $1,879.48.

A break below $1,893 could confirm the target zone of $1,879-$1,886.

Gold hits near nine-month high as Ukraine standoff worsens

A break above $1,902 could signal the continuation of an expanding wedge, towards $1,920.

On the daily chart, market turned weak below a resistance zone of $1,921.07-$1,927. A shallow correction would be good for bulls to accumulate momentum and push the prices up again.

The upside could be limited to $1,927 if the metal managed to rise without a correction.

