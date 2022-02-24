Australian embassy, JCA hold ‘Girls’ Cricket Cup’

KARACHI: The Australian High Commission and Jalaluddin Cricket Academy (JCA) organised the Girls’ Cricket Cup here at Agha Khan Gymkhana Karachi on Wednesday.

“The Australian High Commission has been sponsoring girls’ cricket in Pakistan since 2016,” Australian Deputy High Commissioner Joanne Frederiksen said.

“We began with a single annual tournament in Islamabad and have expanded to tournaments in Lahore and Karachi”. “Our countries share a passion for cricket, so we’re very pleased to support this event”, Frederiksen said.

“We hope to provide opportunities for more girls in sport and support gender equality. Every time these girls hit a boundary or make a catch, they are taking a step towards greater equality”.

The girls attended a five-day coaching clinic in the lead-up to the competition.

“We are pleased to have the participation of first-class PCB coaches who helped to build confidence, foster team spirit and encourage the girls”, said Frederiksen.

She thanked the schools – Nasra Public School, Civil Aviation Authority Model School, Karachi Public School, Dawood Public School and Aga Khan Higher Secondary – for joining the event and paid tribute to the contribution made by JCA and PCB.

Leading coach Jalal Uddin, a former national player and JCA chairman, congratulated the Australian High Commission on the initiative.

“I believe any sports development starts from the grassroots level. The Girls’ Cricket Cup is a great initiative from the Australian High Commission, that will boost girls’ participation at the grassroots level and provide opportunities for the identification of talent for Pakistan women’s cricket”, Jalal Uddin said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022