Pakistan

Athar Mateen’s murder: Balochistan govt confirms arrest of suspect

INP 24 Feb, 2022

QUETTA: Balochistan government on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of a suspect, who allegedly opened fire on journalist Athar Mateen during a robbery bid, from Khuzdar district of the province.

Parliamentary Secretary to Balochistan CM on Information Bushra Rind said that the prime suspect in Athar Mateen murder case has been arrested after Sindh police identified his presence in Khuzdar.

The prime suspect is a resident of Khuzdar and a joint raid was carried out by Sindh and Balochistan police for his arrest, she said. “The suspect allegedly opened fire on Athar Mateen, which resulted in his immediate death,” Bushra Rind said.

Previously, it has been reported quoting sources that prime suspect, Abid Ameen, involved in the murder of journalist Athar Mateen Ahmed during a robbery bid was arrested from Balochistan’s Khuzdar district during a joint raid carried out by Karachi police and law enforcement agencies. The police have also arrested four other accomplices of suspected killer Abid during the raid.

It is pertinent to mention here that unidentified armed men opened fire on a vehicle in Karachi’s Nazimabad area, killing a local journalist identified as Athar Mateen as he tried to foil a mugging bid. The police said that the journalist Athar Mateen tried to foil a mugging bid when the incident occurred. “Muggers were looting a citizen when Mateen hit them with his vehicle,” they said and added that the suspects after being hit opened fire on him resulting in his immediate death.

“Athar was shot three times and we have recovered two empty casings of 30-bore pistol,” SSP Central Maroof Usman said and added that a team of crime scene unit has also been dispatched to the spot.

Sindh police Balochistan government Athar Mateen Abid Ameen

Comments

Comments are closed.

