Thar coal can be used in line with environmental, climate objectives, media told

KARACHI: Ahmed Muneeb, General Manager Admin and External Affairs, Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) has said that proposal of making synthetic gas from low thermal gas and liquefaction of coal into hydrocarbon is on the table to make the use of Thar coal in more environmental-friendly manner.

He told a group of journalists visiting Thar coalfield and power plant that Engro Powergen and a consortium are looking into ways of utilizing mighty coal deposits in Thar in a more environmental-friendly manners.

This method will further reduce the impact of coal on the environment and help achieve the goal of making the country self-sufficient in energy.

Ahmed Muneeb said that synthetic gas is a mixture of carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and hydrogen which is a low BTU gas that can be used by the fertilizer industry and liquid hydrocarbon can be used for agricultural and other purposes.

He said that coal from Thar could be used in power plants and cement factories by blending it with imported coal which would save foreign exchange. Foreign exchange can also be earned by exporting Thar coal to other countries.

He said that the Sindh government along with the federal government had also played an important role in bringing the Thar Coal project to completion but in order to increase the national utility of the project, it was essential to link the project with a rail link.

He said that Engro Power, located in Block-II of Thar, whose coal power plant is generating 660 MW of electricity, is currently extracting 3.8 million tonnes of coal annually for this power generation, while under the expansion phase, it will be producing 7.6 million tonnes per annum.

He further said that in the initial phase of Block II, there was a plan to build a power plant of 5000 MW, but now it has been modified to 2600 MW this year.

He said that Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company has taken the first and most important step towards the goal of self-sufficiency in energy and more projects will soon start production of electricity. He said till the first quarter of next calendar year around 2000 MW electricity will be added to the national grid produced by Thar coal.

Regarding the dangers to the environment as a result of coal-fired power generation, he said that the project has been developed in accordance with the guidelines and standards set by the World Bank, IFC.

Special measures have been taken to make the operations of Thar Power Plant and Coal Mine environmental-friendly. Specially designed boilers have been installed at the plant. The power plant has the ability to reduce pollution from coal particles by 99.9%.

Although there is no regulatory requirement in Pakistan, coal dust monitoring is carried out for which Queensland’s Coal Mining Safety and Health Regulations have been standardized. Noise quality is also monitored in the plant and adjoining villages and a monthly environmental inspection report are submitted to SEPA.

He said that the 10,000 GW of electricity generated so far from Thar Block II has saved the country about $200 million in foreign exchange while thousands of people have been provided employment opportunities.

