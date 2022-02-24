ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.81%)
ASC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
ASL 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.3%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FFL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.74%)
FNEL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
GGL 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.96%)
GTECH 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.38%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
MLCF 34.19 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.04%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.13%)
PIBTL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
PRL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PTC 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.52%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 34.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.03%)
TELE 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.07%)
TPL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.77%)
TPLP 30.91 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (7.89%)
TREET 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.08%)
TRG 77.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
WAVES 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.22%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.66%)
YOUW 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.25%)
BR100 4,592 Increased By 25.1 (0.55%)
BR30 16,961 Increased By 147.1 (0.87%)
KSE100 45,133 Increased By 120.7 (0.27%)
KSE30 17,584 Increased By 71 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,096
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,503,873
1,23224hr
Sindh
565,319
Punjab
499,768
Balochistan
35,294
Islamabad
133,988
KPK
215,337
ENA enters into partnership with Jolta Battery

Press Release 24 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistani startup Energy and Automation (ENA), a company of Jaffer Business Systems (JBS) recently joined forces with Jolta Battery Private Limited, a sister company of Jolta Electric – Pakistan’s First EV company, to provide solutions to the telecom & banking sector.

An exclusive agreement to this effect took place between the two companies with a potential of $35 million in the most advanced Graphene-based Supercaps Energy Storage Solutions with an innovative power backup storage technology called “ENARGEZE SUPERPOWER” which is powered by Zoxcell.

This will be great for the local power and energy storage industry as Pakistan has around 50,000 telecom towers across the country. Also a plus for the banking sector which is estimated to have more than 30,000 bank branches all over Pakistan.

Speaking at the event, ENA’s Chief Executive Amir Salman explained that the Super capacitor is 25 times better than VRLA dry batteries. They said that this new technology is safe to use and minimizes the use of generators. In the bigger picture, this will contribute to a greener Pakistan by reducing carbon footprint and fuel consumption.

This initiative of ENA will set a benchmark in the industry and will emerge as a new trendsetter in the country by creating a pool of employment opportunities and facilitating huge growth.

Rehan Aslam, the Co-Founder & COO of Jolta Batteries, declared this a historic and one of the biggest partnerships in the energy storage sector of Pakistan as a revolution in the private sector of Pakistan.

“Jolta Battery is bringing the most advanced technology in Pakistan, which will be significantly helpful to the national exchequer by reducing the import bill of up to $1 billion in three to four years,” he said.

This event was held in the presence of Jolta Group Chairman Muhammad Azim, Jolta Electric CEO Usman Sheikh, Jolta Battery Co-Founder & COO Rehan Aslam, JBS CEO Veqar Ul Islam, ENA’s Chief Executive Amir Salman, and Director Faisal Murad.

Jolta Battery Jaffer Business Systems (JBS) Jolta Electric EV company ENA partnership with Jolta Battery

