ENA enters into partnership with Jolta Battery

KARACHI: Pakistani startup Energy and Automation (ENA), a company of Jaffer Business Systems (JBS) recently joined forces with Jolta Battery Private Limited, a sister company of Jolta Electric – Pakistan’s First EV company, to provide solutions to the telecom & banking sector.

An exclusive agreement to this effect took place between the two companies with a potential of $35 million in the most advanced Graphene-based Supercaps Energy Storage Solutions with an innovative power backup storage technology called “ENARGEZE SUPERPOWER” which is powered by Zoxcell.

This will be great for the local power and energy storage industry as Pakistan has around 50,000 telecom towers across the country. Also a plus for the banking sector which is estimated to have more than 30,000 bank branches all over Pakistan.

Speaking at the event, ENA’s Chief Executive Amir Salman explained that the Super capacitor is 25 times better than VRLA dry batteries. They said that this new technology is safe to use and minimizes the use of generators. In the bigger picture, this will contribute to a greener Pakistan by reducing carbon footprint and fuel consumption.

This initiative of ENA will set a benchmark in the industry and will emerge as a new trendsetter in the country by creating a pool of employment opportunities and facilitating huge growth.

Rehan Aslam, the Co-Founder & COO of Jolta Batteries, declared this a historic and one of the biggest partnerships in the energy storage sector of Pakistan as a revolution in the private sector of Pakistan.

“Jolta Battery is bringing the most advanced technology in Pakistan, which will be significantly helpful to the national exchequer by reducing the import bill of up to $1 billion in three to four years,” he said.

This event was held in the presence of Jolta Group Chairman Muhammad Azim, Jolta Electric CEO Usman Sheikh, Jolta Battery Co-Founder & COO Rehan Aslam, JBS CEO Veqar Ul Islam, ENA’s Chief Executive Amir Salman, and Director Faisal Murad.

