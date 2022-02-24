Mohsin Baig sent to judicial custody for 14 days

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday turned down police request to extend physical remand of journalist Mohsin Baig and sent him to jail on judicial remand in a case registered against him for allegedly attacking Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officers and injuring one of them during a raid.

Police produced the accused Baig before ATC judge Muhammad Ali Warraich after completion of his previous two days physical remand and requested the court to extend the physical remand of the accused for another two days to further investigate him. The court rejected police request and sent Baig to jail on 14 days judicial remand.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022