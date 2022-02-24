ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.81%)
IBA Karachi organises ‘Career Fair’

Recorder Report 24 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: After a wait of two years owing to the Covid pandemic, the IBA Career Fair 2022 was brought back on campus physically in all its splendour and glory by the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi at the Main Campus for its students to explore the job market.

The Career Fair is held each year by the efforts of the IBA Alumni and Placement Society with the help of the management at the IBA Karachi to help provide both corporate companies, as well as, emerging ventures with the chance to engage with the diverse community of the Institute.

The organizers were able to revive it with exponential zeal by bringing on-board 120+ companies and 50 career counsellors. The companies that were in attendance this year were from a variety of industries including consumer goods, banking, e-commerce, software development, textile, food, and many more.

At the inauguration of the Career Fair, Executive Director, IBA Karachi, Dr. S Akbar Zaidi stated, “Today we have witnessed the largest number of companies and students we have ever had which is empirical evidence of the quality of education offered at the IBA Karachi.”

Additional Commissioner Karachi and IBA Alumnus, Syed Jawad Muzaffar, was also invited to speak on the scope of CSS in the opening ceremony of the event. He proudly mentioned that Civil Services had nine successful students from IBA this year belonging to different departments. He also encouraged students to join the Civil Services to get the opportunity to serve Pakistan in the public sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

