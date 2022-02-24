PTA signs agreements to reduce digital gender gap

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has collaborated with Telecom operators and other stakeholders to reduce digital gender gap in Pakistan via initiatives related to accessibility, affordability and digital skills.

The PTA signed agreements with the companies at the “Connected Pakistan: Accelerating Gender Inclusion in ICTs, Shaping Digital Futures” event organised by the PTA. The event focused on gender inclusion in the ICTs and facilitating the digital empowerment of women in Pakistan through collaboration with national and international companies.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar graced the occasion as chief guest.

Parliamentarians, Federal Secretary for IT and Telecom, Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput; Chairman PTA; Maj General Amir Azeem Bajwa (retired), Members of the Authority, CEOs of Jazz, Telenor and PTCL group along with representatives from CMPak (Zong), Ufone, Special Communication Organization (SCO), Huawei Pakistan, members from international organisations and civil society attended the event.

Speaking at the event, Dr Nishtar appreciated the PTA’s proactive and inclusive approach towards digital connectivity. She said that growth in digital financial services should be leveraged to bring women into formal economy. She mentioned that Ehsaas programme is a major initiative for women empowerment and digital inclusion.

Federal Secretary for IT and Telecom stated that Government of Pakistan is taking elaborate steps to realize the Digital Pakistan vision for the people of Pakistan with focus on far-off areas to enhance connectivity. He said that female participation in the ICTs is increasing and further initiatives are being undertaken to include women in the tech sector.

At the event, the chairman PTA said the PTA is committed to ensure access to all and improve gender inclusion in ICTs in Pakistan. He said that change is possible when all stakeholders synergize their actions toward the objective of bridging the digital gender divide. He thanked the ITU, UNESCO, and GSMA for extending their support as well as national partners such as Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) and Huawei Pakistan.

The event also included special video messages from ITU Telecommunication Development Bureau, UNESCO and GSMA. The UNESCO announced its collaboration with the PTA on developing a digital inclusion strategy and gender parity in access to the ICTs. GSMA’s Mobile Internet Skills Training Toolkit (MISTT) in Urdu language will teach people the basic skills they need to access and use mobile internet. The event also included keynote presentations from CMOs.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO, Jazz said, “Considering the importance of women to lead Pakistan into the future, Jazz commits to accelerating digital gender equality. We have programs in place to enhance digital literacy among girls, maximising female led enterprises in the startup ecosystem, promoting diversity and inclusion within our workplace besides enabling women to access health, financial, and other life-enhancing services through mobile broadband. It is heartening to see PTA also championing women inclusion in ICT to create a digitally inclusive Pakistan.”

