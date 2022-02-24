Spring season: PTC starts free distribution of plant saplings

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited officially marked the start of spring season-2022 by opening doors to its plant nurseries and initiating free distribution of plant saplings of indigenous species.

According to an official statement issued by the company here on Wednesday, PTC’s afforestation initiative is currently the largest private sector afforestation programme in the country. Since 1981, PTC has planted and distributed more than 140 million trees and saplings.

In 2021, the company has planted 55 million plants through its plant nurseries, aerial seeding of seed balls in Barakahu Reserve forest and a first of its kind “throw and grow” initiative in the Margalla Hills of Islamabad.

