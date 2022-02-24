Markets
24 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.
==================================================================================================
Company Trading in Last Date of Last Date for Premium/
L/Right w.e.f. Trading Payment/Ren. Discount
==================================================================================================
Flying Cement
Company Limited 24-Feb-22 17-Mar-22 25-Mar-22 /-
==================================================================================================
