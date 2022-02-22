ANL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.97%)
ASC 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.01%)
ASL 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.61%)
AVN 99.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-3.44%)
BOP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
CNERGY 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.91%)
GGGL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
GGL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.56%)
GTECH 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
MLCF 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.55%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
PIBTL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
PRL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
PTC 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.59%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 36.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.77%)
TELE 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.87%)
TPL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.13%)
TPLP 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.98%)
TREET 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.1%)
TRG 79.71 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-3.96%)
UNITY 27.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.98%)
WAVES 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.23%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.62%)
YOUW 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,610 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 17,114 Decreased By -349.6 (-2%)
KSE100 45,276 Decreased By -87.1 (-0.19%)
KSE30 17,642 Decreased By -39.1 (-0.22%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,053
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,502,641
96124hr
Sindh
564,895
Punjab
499,365
Balochistan
35,284
Islamabad
133,936
KPK
215,087
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold hits near nine-month high as Ukraine standoff worsens

Reuters 22 Feb, 2022

Gold hit a near nine-month high on Tuesday, as the situation in Eastern Europe intensified after Russia ordered troops into breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, supporting demand for safe-haven bullion.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,909.60 per ounce by 0332 GMT, after scaling its highest since June 1 at $1,913.89 per ounce earlier. US gold futures gained 0.6% to $1,911.50.

"With the situation deteriorating seemingly by the day in Eastern Europe, there is very little reason to be negative on gold at the moment," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

"Rising stagflationary pressures around the world are also underpinning the precious metal, a situation that will be exacerbated by massive Western sanctions on Russia if they come to play."

Spot gold may rise into $1,917-$1,920 range

Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent on Monday and ordered the Russian Army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation into the area, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war.

Oil jumped to a seven-year high, safe-havens rallied and US stock futures dived.

US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to prohibit trade and investment between US individuals and the two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, the White House said.

US benchmark 10-year yields slipped on deteriorating Ukraine crisis and US Federal Reserve rate hike bets.

While bullion is considered a hedge against inflation and geopolitical risks, interest rate hikes tend to raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,920 per ounce, a break above which could open the way towards $1,940, according to Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao.

Spot silver gained 0.9% to $24.14 per ounce, platinum rose 0.9% to $1,083.68 and palladium was up 0.8% to $2,406.24.

Gold bullion Gold Spot

Comments

1000 characters

Gold hits near nine-month high as Ukraine standoff worsens

Raising loans from world capital markets: MoF given one-time umbrella permission

Security scenario: 132 grid stations declared ‘vulnerable’

Fresh 7-year high: Oil climbs over 2% on growing fears of conflict over Ukraine

EU Parliament’s top group suggests blacklisting Switzerland

1,400 Pakistanis having accounts?

Rescheduling of accords under DSSI: EAD creates fiscal space of $4bn

Govt to amend PCA: China’s co allowed to maintain 17.5pc share in Baska Block

Electronic/online brokers: SECP decides to introduce concept

FBR’s sectoral audit selection illegal: SHC

Highest bid of Rs99.99/share received: PC holds bidding of HEC ‘sans CCoP nod’

Read more stories