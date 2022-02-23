ANL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.68%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.99%)
ASL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.44%)
AVN 99.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.78%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.23%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.26%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.92%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.89%)
GGL 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.26%)
GTECH 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.54%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
MLCF 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.87%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.04%)
PIBTL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
PRL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.66%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.83%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.65%)
TPL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.61%)
TPLP 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.79%)
TREET 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.92%)
TRG 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.91 (-7.12%)
UNITY 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.8%)
WAVES 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.09%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.16%)
YOUW 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.74%)
BR100 4,566 Decreased By -54.3 (-1.17%)
BR30 16,813 Decreased By -650.1 (-3.72%)
KSE100 45,012 Decreased By -350.7 (-0.77%)
KSE30 17,513 Decreased By -167.6 (-0.95%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,053
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,502,641
96124hr
Sindh
564,895
Punjab
499,365
Balochistan
35,284
Islamabad
133,936
KPK
215,087
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

20 injured in Bangalore riots after Bajrang Dal activist killed

AFP 23 Feb, 2022

BANGALORE, (India): India has rushed hundreds of security personnel to a district in the south after riots saw mobs burn vehicles and pelt stones after a Hindu activist was killed.

At least 20 people were injured in the unrest on Monday, after the killing a day earlier of the member of the Hindu nationalist group Bajrang Dal in Shivamogga, Karnataka state.

Karnataka, which is ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, has been on edge for several weeks after a ban on Muslim girls wearing the hijab in classrooms triggered protests and counter-protests that spread nationwide.

There was violence in Shivamogga during the activist’s funeral procession on Monday even as authorities imposed curfew restrictions in the area.

Several incidents of arson and rioting were reported as angry mobs pelted stones at business places owned reportedly by Muslims.

Police fired in the air and used tear gas to control the angry crowd.

Law enforcement officials in the area — which has a long history of communal violence — said Monday they had arrested two people and blamed old rivalries for the killing.

The victim was also an active member of a group that seeks to protect cows — sacred for Hindus — was severely criticised for a social media post depicting a pig in a mosque. Muslims consider pigs to be unclean.

One of the Muslim pupils in the original hijab protest in Udupi district said that her brother was attacked in a hotel on Monday, local media reported.

The state’s home minister Araga Jnanendra said authorities had found no link between the violence in Shivamogga and the hijab row, according to local media.

India Bajrang Dal activist killed 20 injured in Bangalore Karnataka state

Comments

Comments are closed.

20 injured in Bangalore riots after Bajrang Dal activist killed

Tech startup fund established

Sukuk, IMF package to help shore up economy: Moody’s

Pakistan for stronger trade ties with Russia, other countries

SCBA, PBC reject amendments to PECA, election law

Energy and agriculture sectors: ITFC signs $1.2bn Annual Plan in favour of Pakistan

Refunds under FASTER system: Exporters challenge notices

Biden says U.S. to impose sanctions on Russian banks and elites

Roadmap for 7th digital population, housing census unveiled

Baqir explains why SBP has chosen Chunian for EWRF launch

Burkina mine death toll rises to 63

Read more stories