Ogra team inspects 150 petrol pumps

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s enforcement team has been continuously inspecting petrol pumps with its third-party inspectors in southern region to check accurate measurements of oil, quality, price, and ensuring safety standards at different outlets.

A number of 150 petrol pumps of different OMCs have been inspected and this process shall be extended to whole province of Sindh.

The Ogra takes action against violators as per law and adopted no tolerance policy on the accuracy of measurement, quality and safety at outlets.

The action was taken on the grievances of the general public.

The teams have also been directed to visit other provinces to ensure supply of petroleum products with accuracy, quality and sale of oil on prescribed rates.

