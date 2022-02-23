Intertrade Distributors (Private) Limited

TEXT: Inter trade Distributors (Private) Limited (ITD) was formed in 1963, by its founder chairman, Mr. Mohammad Abdul Quadeem, with the vision to serve the industry of Pakistan. Mr. Quadeem, was also the first President of Pakistan Merchants Association which later became the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry. ITD since then, has grown and evolved into a world class, end to end solution provider, to the industry in Pakistan, engaged in supply and support of solutions and services for material handling applications, high performance lubricants, industrial tires, industrial batteries, personnel lifting solutions, compressed air systems and high-tech machine tools and associated spare parts for the complete range of equipment handled by the company.

ITD’s Tenders and Projects Division, handles government business and delivers turn-key projects to the industry in the field of engineering, textiles, heat treatment and other specialized applications.

All equipment sold by ITD are supported by comprehensive after sales service and spare parts support throughout the service life, across Pakistan.

With offices and warehouses in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, and Faisalabad, ITD is ideally located to provide their full complement of solutions and expertise to the industry, across Pakistan.

ITD is committed to provide a very high level of service to its customers across Pakistan. Principal trained engineers, proprietary diagnostic tooling, and spare parts from stock, assure that your equipment will not stand idle for want of service or spare parts, any time anywhere, in Pakistan.

In the field of material handling solutions, ITD is acknowledged as an industry leader and the ‘go to’ people for material handling solutions in Pakistan. in Pakistan. Our company pioneered the concept of ‘pallet less’ handling of cotton bales in the textile industry. The TCM ‘Cotton Handler’, has saved the textile industry millions in reduced bale damage and significantly improved productivity of operations at their facilities. We pioneered and introduced the concept of multiple pallet handling in the beverage industry changing the way beverage industry in Pakistan, handles pallets, reducing product loss on account of breakage and improving safety of operations. Our Very Narrow Aisle (VNA) forklift trucks have allowed our customers to turn warehouses into profit centers by ‘unlocking’ up to 40% storage from existing facilities.

ITD continues to grow, to improve, to innovate. Partnering with ITD, you are assured of peace of mind that your investment in product and service solutions delivered by us, will remain safe and productive for many, many years.

