AdPulse extends its warmest greetings

TEXT: Team AdPulse IMC Pvt. Ltd extend greetings on the occasion of His Majesty the Emperor Naruhito 62nd Birthday, the National Day of Japan and also to the people of Japan who have nurtured with care the tradition of monarchy for thousands of years.

Pakistan and Japan have traditionally enjoyed friendly relations and enduring good will between the peoples. Regular high-level exchanges between two countries had helped to open new vistas of bilateral cooperation and have further strengthened age-old ties based on shared cultural and civilizational links. There is a natural love and goodwill between people of Pakistan and Japan, and they have stood by each other in testing times. This year is special, being the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Adpulse have had strong affiliation with Japanese Companies working in Pakistan and Pakistani Companies working with Japan. During my visit to Japan for Leadership Training Development Program, I was immensely impressed with Japanese Culture and their Business Ethics. The things attracts me was their culture, their education system, their History, employer & employee’s relations, their health and food habits etc. Then I came back to Pakistan and decided to promote the relationship between both remarkable countries.

My initiation for my vision started with a Roundtable Conference on the 65 years of Diplomatic Relationship between Pakistan and Japan which was attended by Government Officials including many high ups of both countries. Latter we prepared documentary on the 20 year’s journey of Pakistan Japan Business Forum (PJBF) which was loved by President of Pakistan and Japanese Official in events organized by AdPlulse. To commemorate 70thAnniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Pakistan& Japan, Adpulse in support with Consulate of Japan in Karachi has been promoting the significance of this historic relation and for that we prepared a documentary on 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations in addition, arranged a day long exhibition in which Japanese companies showcased their Japanese products.

A special mega event on 70th Pak-Japan Diplomatic Relations Anniversary held on 20th January this year organized by Adpulse is unforgettable evening for many who attended. A series of plans in this regard are in our fold.

I advised both to set the future plans considering Japan with their knowledge in Technology, Education and human resource management is very important to Pakistan. Japanese technology is very futuristic; with the Pakistani knowledge we would be able to make some crazy technologies/Products. Japanese like everything neat and clean, like there technology. Japan is the world’s largest and technologically advanced producers of mother vehicles, electronics equipment, machine tools, steel and nonferrous metals, ships, chemicals, textiles, processed foods. This would be a great achievement venturing with Japanese business and Tech giants.

I and my team always feel privileged in serving Pakistan Japan relations positively and taking these to new heights.

My heartfelt wishes to His Excellency Mr. Mitsuhiro WADA, Ambassador of Japan, Consul General of Japan Mr. Toshikazu Isomura San. I take this opportunity to convey my best wishes for their Majesties long life and greater friendship between the people of the two countries.

