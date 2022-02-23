National Foundatiom Day Of Japan: Message from H.E. Tetsuya Suematsu Senior Vice Chairman Pakistan Japan Business Forum

TEXT: This year 2022 is Reiwa 4th, and this February is 3rd celebration time for the birthday of His Majesty Naruhio, since His Majesty took the throne as the number 126’s Emperor under the unbroken lines of Emperors in Japan from May1, 2020. On this auspicious occasion of the 62nd Birthday, we would like to celebrate it from our bottom of heart.

After we welcomed His Majesty 1st celebration of birthday on Feb 23, 2020, the situation of Corona virus emerged here Pakistan from March 2020, and our lifestyle was changed completely as new normal style. However, the humankind had several experiences for pandemic situation since in the past, and our ancestor in the world had overcome its tough situation, then we have a confidence that we, who are living in the current world, also can overcome its hard time. On the January 1st at the bigging of this year, His Majesty expressed that His Majesty sincerely hope that the situation in the world would be improved soon, and we would overcome its hard situation by learning our experiences, by making effort for measures continuously, by sharing its pain through our important bonds, by supporting each together. We could have a courage to stand and face up to Corona situation from His Majesty’s great words.

Though we still have a difficulty to move from country to countries, but actually, the economy activities in the world are moving forward according to new style. And the world is changing with very high speed, especially in the field of IT, ICT, or related EV. And I believe that Pakistan has big potential for not only traditional item, but also for those new field as a very new trend in the world.

And this 2022 is 70th anniversary for diplomatic relation between Pakistan and Japan. We have a longtime good relation and friendship and still we are on the way to further high level of those. I hope that both two countries can support together in the many fields and set up new our business style, but to do so, we must make our continuous efforts more and more during struggling to find proper way to achieve it. With my experience since 2017 April when I started my second assignment at Karachi and my previous experience in the late 1990’s as my first assignment in Karachi, I think that it is not so easy, however, we should work on it, because of our strong bonds.

And finally, I really hope that our peaceful world will continue, and during peoples in both nations can live a healthy and peaceful life, both two countries could develop and prosper forever. I can foresee the day when there is a lasting peace and glorious future for us.

