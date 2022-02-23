National Foundatiom Day Of Japan: Message from Kalim Farooqui Chairman Pakistan Japan Business Forum

TEXT: On the very auspicious occasion of His Majesty the Emperor of Japan’s Birthday, I wish to express my deepest felicitations and sincere greetings to His Majesty the Emperor, the Imperial family, the Government, and the friendly people of Japan. Under His Majesty’s able guidance, Japan remains at the forefront of technological innovation and leadership and with a commitment to harmony and peace. Japan is a trusted friend promoting socio-economic development with sincerity that has decades old history. The people of Pakistan fondly remember the visit of his Majesty’s revered father to Pakistan as Crown Prince in 1962 which is still cherished as a significant milestone in the Pakistan-Japan relations.

As we celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Japan (1952-2022), I am delighted to note that bilateral relations are on an upward trajectory and are further growing in many areas including particularly in the trade and investment realm towards which Pakistan Japan Business Forum (PJBF) is playing a vital role linking the business communities of Pakistan and Japan. The successful interaction on a wide range of institutional dialogue processes over the years clearly reflects upon the wide spectrum and the depth of the partnership between Pakistan and Japan and the commitment on both sides to take it to a new and higher level.

PJBF will continue to play its role as an important bridge between the two countries for enhancing trade and investments. Joint Dialogue (JD) held alternatively in Japan and in Pakistan is expected to be held in Pakistan this year providing an opportunity for government to government and business to business to be seated across each other and discuss matters, remove impediments, and devise strategies on the way forward to meet the challenges of the ever-competitive business world. Pakistan with ample natural and human resources has a lot to offer from which both countries can mutually benefit. PJBF as a lead bilateral business forum is known for its yearly SME delegations to Japan linking the buyers there with the suppliers in Pakistan. This year, the delegation’s visit is being planned to coincide with the IT week in Japan to be held in April as Pakistan’s ICT industry is growing by leaps and bounds while Japan is seeking help from other countries to meet its ever-growing demand. Towards this, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has deputed their representative to Pakistan on a long-term basis to see how best we can cooperate.

Japan is an important trading partner and a key contributor to the development projects in Pakistan. I as the chairman of PJBF will endeavor to further strengthen the business and economic ties. I pray for Their Majesties’ health and long life.

Long live Pakistan-Japan Friendship

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022