National Foundatiom Day Of Japan: Message from H.E. Isomura Toshikazu Consul General of Japan in Karachi

TEXT: It is my pleasure to send the people of Pakistan my greetings on the occasion of our National Day, the 62nd Birthday of His Majesty Emperor Naruhito. This year, Japan and Pakistan are celebrating 70 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties and I would like to felicitate the people of both countries on reaching this milestone with such noteworthy achievement.

Relations between the two nations date back to the pre-World War II era, with Japan importing cotton and yarn from the region and utilizing it for her value-added textile exports, an important source of foreign exchange for the country. Following a brief halt during World War-II, trade relations were resumed after Pakistan’s independence. In fact, Bank of Tokyo established its second international branch in Karachi (the first was in New York City), signifying the importance of the region to Japan.

Since then, Japan and Pakistan have enjoyed a cordial relationship. However, bilateral trade volume has only reached about US$ 2 billion annually. Considering the populations of 120 and 220 million respectively, there is enormous potential for increasing trade volume. As Consul-General, I have been striving to strengthen economic relations and promote investment, yet much remains to be done and we stay committed to its achievement.

I furthermore believe that cultural relations hold no less importance than commercial relations. Therefore, the Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi is carrying out various cultural activities. Last year the Consulate published Urdu translation of the world’s first novel “Genji Monogatari” and a Pakistani friend has recently translated MURAKAMI Haruki’s novel “Norwegian Wood” into Urdu.

In conclusion, we recommit ourselves and look forward to working together to further strengthen the relationship between the two countries. Pakistan Japan Dosti Zindabaad!!

