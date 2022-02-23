ANL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.68%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.99%)
ASL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.44%)
AVN 99.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.78%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.23%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.26%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.92%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.89%)
GGL 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.26%)
GTECH 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.54%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
MLCF 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.87%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.04%)
PIBTL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
PRL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.66%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.83%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.65%)
TPL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.61%)
TPLP 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.79%)
TREET 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.92%)
TRG 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.91 (-7.12%)
UNITY 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.8%)
WAVES 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.09%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.16%)
YOUW 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.74%)
BR100 4,566 Decreased By -54.3 (-1.17%)
BR30 16,813 Decreased By -650.1 (-3.72%)
KSE100 45,012 Decreased By -350.7 (-0.77%)
KSE30 17,513 Decreased By -167.6 (-0.95%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,053
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,502,641
96124hr
Sindh
564,895
Punjab
499,365
Balochistan
35,284
Islamabad
133,936
KPK
215,087
National Foundatiom Day Of Japan: Message from H.E. Isomura Toshikazu Consul General of Japan in Karachi

23 Feb, 2022

TEXT: It is my pleasure to send the people of Pakistan my greetings on the occasion of our National Day, the 62nd Birthday of His Majesty Emperor Naruhito. This year, Japan and Pakistan are celebrating 70 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties and I would like to felicitate the people of both countries on reaching this milestone with such noteworthy achievement.

Relations between the two nations date back to the pre-World War II era, with Japan importing cotton and yarn from the region and utilizing it for her value-added textile exports, an important source of foreign exchange for the country. Following a brief halt during World War-II, trade relations were resumed after Pakistan’s independence. In fact, Bank of Tokyo established its second international branch in Karachi (the first was in New York City), signifying the importance of the region to Japan.

Since then, Japan and Pakistan have enjoyed a cordial relationship. However, bilateral trade volume has only reached about US$ 2 billion annually. Considering the populations of 120 and 220 million respectively, there is enormous potential for increasing trade volume. As Consul-General, I have been striving to strengthen economic relations and promote investment, yet much remains to be done and we stay committed to its achievement.

I furthermore believe that cultural relations hold no less importance than commercial relations. Therefore, the Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi is carrying out various cultural activities. Last year the Consulate published Urdu translation of the world’s first novel “Genji Monogatari” and a Pakistani friend has recently translated MURAKAMI Haruki’s novel “Norwegian Wood” into Urdu.

In conclusion, we recommit ourselves and look forward to working together to further strengthen the relationship between the two countries. Pakistan Japan Dosti Zindabaad!!

