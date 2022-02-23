ANL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.68%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.99%)
ASL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.44%)
AVN 99.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.78%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.23%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.26%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.92%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.89%)
GGL 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.26%)
GTECH 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.54%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
MLCF 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.87%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.04%)
PIBTL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
PRL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.66%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.83%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.65%)
TPL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.61%)
TPLP 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.79%)
TREET 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.92%)
TRG 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.91 (-7.12%)
UNITY 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.8%)
WAVES 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.09%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.16%)
YOUW 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.74%)
BR100 4,566 Decreased By -54.3 (-1.17%)
BR30 16,813 Decreased By -650.1 (-3.72%)
KSE100 45,012 Decreased By -350.7 (-0.77%)
KSE30 17,513 Decreased By -167.6 (-0.95%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,053
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,502,641
96124hr
Sindh
564,895
Punjab
499,365
Balochistan
35,284
Islamabad
133,936
KPK
215,087
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

National Foundatiom Day Of Japan: Message from H.E. Imtiaz Ahmed Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan

23 Feb, 2022

TEXT: I have the honor to extend my heartiest felicitations on His Majesty’s Birthday and National Day of Japan. I also wish His Majesty, the Emperor of Japan continued health, wellbeing and happiness. The people of Pakistan hold His Majesty and Her Majesty, the Empress in highest esteem and have a lot of affection and goodwill for the people of Japan.

Friendly relations between Pakistan and Japan are historical and time tested. It is a relationship based on mutual respect and understanding, with the peoples of both nations having a strong feeling of friendship and affection for each other.

The relations between Pakistan and Japan have gained enhanced momentum during the past few years. The mainstay of our relationship has been trade and economic, with Japan being a key development partner and a major investor in Pakistan.

In September 2021, the Foreign Ministers of the two countries met on the sidelines of UNGA. Pakistan in August 2021, helped in Japan’s evacuation efforts from Afghanistan which was greatly appreciated by the Japanese Government. In May 2021, Prime Minister Imran Khan became the first ever Prime Minister of Pakistan to give a keynote address at the “Future of Asia” conference organized by Nikkei Inc. On the economic and trade front, Toyota Japan has announced a fresh investment of US $ 100 million for assembling hybrid vehicles in Pakistan.

In 2022, we are celebrating 70th Anniversary of establishment of Diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan. Our relations have grown from strength to strength during the last 70 years in multiple fields. We are also seeing increasing and expanding cooperation at various levels of engagement. Both friendly countries are seeing a positive trajectory in bilateral investments, trade, joint ventures, special projects and manpower.

To befittingly commemorate the 70th Anniversary, the Embassy shall be holding a variety of programs to introduce Pakistan's rich culture to the friendly people of Japan.

Looking forward, we will endeavor to carry forward the excellent momentum in our relations to the years ahead and forge new partnerships in multiple fields.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PAKISTAN JAPAN RELATIONS National Foundatiom Day Of Japan

Comments

Comments are closed.

National Foundatiom Day Of Japan: Message from H.E. Imtiaz Ahmed Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan

Tech startup fund established

Sukuk, IMF package to help shore up economy: Moody’s

Pakistan for stronger trade ties with Russia, other countries

SCBA, PBC reject amendments to PECA, election law

Energy and agriculture sectors: ITFC signs $1.2bn Annual Plan in favour of Pakistan

Refunds under FASTER system: Exporters challenge notices

Biden says U.S. to impose sanctions on Russian banks and elites

Roadmap for 7th digital population, housing census unveiled

Baqir explains why SBP has chosen Chunian for EWRF launch

Burkina mine death toll rises to 63

Read more stories