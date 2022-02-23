National Foundatiom Day Of Japan: Message from H.E. Imtiaz Ahmed Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan

TEXT: I have the honor to extend my heartiest felicitations on His Majesty’s Birthday and National Day of Japan. I also wish His Majesty, the Emperor of Japan continued health, wellbeing and happiness. The people of Pakistan hold His Majesty and Her Majesty, the Empress in highest esteem and have a lot of affection and goodwill for the people of Japan.

Friendly relations between Pakistan and Japan are historical and time tested. It is a relationship based on mutual respect and understanding, with the peoples of both nations having a strong feeling of friendship and affection for each other.

The relations between Pakistan and Japan have gained enhanced momentum during the past few years. The mainstay of our relationship has been trade and economic, with Japan being a key development partner and a major investor in Pakistan.

In September 2021, the Foreign Ministers of the two countries met on the sidelines of UNGA. Pakistan in August 2021, helped in Japan’s evacuation efforts from Afghanistan which was greatly appreciated by the Japanese Government. In May 2021, Prime Minister Imran Khan became the first ever Prime Minister of Pakistan to give a keynote address at the “Future of Asia” conference organized by Nikkei Inc. On the economic and trade front, Toyota Japan has announced a fresh investment of US $ 100 million for assembling hybrid vehicles in Pakistan.

In 2022, we are celebrating 70th Anniversary of establishment of Diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan. Our relations have grown from strength to strength during the last 70 years in multiple fields. We are also seeing increasing and expanding cooperation at various levels of engagement. Both friendly countries are seeing a positive trajectory in bilateral investments, trade, joint ventures, special projects and manpower.

To befittingly commemorate the 70th Anniversary, the Embassy shall be holding a variety of programs to introduce Pakistan's rich culture to the friendly people of Japan.

Looking forward, we will endeavor to carry forward the excellent momentum in our relations to the years ahead and forge new partnerships in multiple fields.

