Feb 22, 2022
Pakistan

Govt ready to block opposition's no-trust move against PM Imran: Fawad

  Information minister says it is highly unlikely that the opposition will make such a move
BR Web Desk 22 Feb, 2022

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that the government had completed its preparations regarding the opposition’s expected no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Aaj News reported.

“We are fully ready for the no-confidence motion, but it is highly unlikely that the opposition will make such a move,” Fawad said while addressing media outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

He was talking to reporters after attending a high-level meeting at IHC chaired by Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

The minister said that cases worth Rs223 billion were pending in the Islamabad High Court, adding that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was unable to recover money due to stay orders.

Tax collection hamstrung by stay orders: govt

“The Chief Justice and Registrar of the IHC were consulted regarding these cases,” the minister added.

He said that the suggestions made by Justice Minallah in this regard were very valuable and hoped that the FBR will consider them while devising policies in the future.

The minister said that Justice Athar Minallah was one of the finest judges in the country.

Fawad hoped that other courts will follow the example of the Islamabad High Court in their proceedings.

