ANL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.24%)
ASC 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.35%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.78%)
AVN 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.80 (-4.65%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.58%)
CNERGY 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.38%)
FFL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.92%)
FNEL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.53%)
GGGL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.26%)
GGL 19.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.35%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
HUMNL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.89%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.82%)
KOSM 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.14%)
MLCF 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.69%)
PACE 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.06%)
PIBTL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
PRL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.01%)
PTC 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.56%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
SNGP 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.83%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.65%)
TPL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.67%)
TPLP 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-5.29%)
TREET 37.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.48%)
TRG 77.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-6.81%)
UNITY 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-3.88%)
WAVES 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.55%)
WTL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.7%)
YOUW 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,555 Decreased By -65.4 (-1.41%)
BR30 16,798 Decreased By -665.5 (-3.81%)
KSE100 44,863 Decreased By -500.2 (-1.1%)
KSE30 17,458 Decreased By -222.9 (-1.26%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,053
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,502,641
96124hr
Sindh
564,895
Punjab
499,365
Balochistan
35,284
Islamabad
133,936
KPK
215,087
France condemns 'paranoid' address by Putin on Ukraine: presidency

AFP 22 Feb, 2022

PARIS: France described an address to the nation by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine as "paranoid" on Monday, accusing him of breaking promises made to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

Putin's speech, in which he recognised as independent two Ukrainian separatist regions, mixed "rigid and paranoid" ideas", a French presidential official said, adding the Russian leader had "not respected promises made" to Macron.

The official, who asked not to be named, said further Russian "military actions" were not to be ruled out and added the EU was preparing a list of Russian entities and individuals to sanction in a "proportionate" response.

Putin had "made a clear choice to break his commitments," said the official, adding that discussions would begin on Tuesday in Brussels on drawing up the sanctions.

In an earlier statement, Macron had condemned Putin's move and called for targeted European sanctions against Russia.

US to announce Russia sanctions after initial caution on Ukraine

Macron had engaged in frenetic diplomacy on Sunday in a bid to broker a summit between Putin and US President Joe Biden to ease the soaring tensions over Ukraine which have raised fears of a Russian invasion of its neighbour.

But the idea so far has only met with a lukewarm response from the Kremlin and the future of such diplomatic initiatives remains unclear.

Vladimir Putin france Ukraine Brussels EmmanuelMacron US president Joe Biden

