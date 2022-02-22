ANL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
Hydrocarbon discovered in Latif Block Sindh

Recorder Report 22 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has disclosed a hydrocarbon discovery from exploratory well, Mohar-1, in the Latif Block situated in Sindh.

PPL holds a 33.30 percent working interest; Eni Pakistan Limited holds 33.30 percent and UEPL, which is Operator of the Block, holds 33.40 percent working interest in the Block.

According to material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday, the well was drilled and tested using the operator’s internal expertise and in consultation with the Block’s joint ventures partners.

The well was drilled to a depth of 12,111 ft with reservoir target of Lower Goru Sands. After completion of the well, B sand zone (11,778-11,788 ft KB) was perforated which flowed 14.3mmscfd (million standard cubic feet per day) of gas at FWHP (well head flowing pressure) of 2730 psig (pounds per square inch) at 32/64” choke size.

The discovery is the result of an aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the joint venture partners, leading to new opportunities, the Company said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

