World

Queen Elizabeth plans to speak with PM Johnson this week

Reuters 21 Feb, 2022

LONDON: Britain's Queen Elizabeth is expected to speak by telephone with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and hold other virtual engagements this week, a day after testing positive for COVID-19.

Buckingham Palace said on Sunday Elizabeth, 95, was suffering mild cold-like symptoms after testing positive for the disease but was expecting to carry on with light duties.

She is due to speak to Johnson on Wednesday for her regular weekly update, and is planning to go ahead with other virtual diplomatic audiences scheduled with foreign ambassadors, the palace said.

Queen Elizabeth catches ‘mild’ Covid: palace

The queen, who has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus, quipped just four days ago that she could not move much. Fears about her health have mounted since she spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified ailment.

"I'm sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from COVID and a rapid return to vibrant good health," Johnson said on Twitter on Sunday.

Boris Johnson Queen Elizabeth COVID cases

