Will challenge 'draconian amendments' to PECA: Yousaf Raza Gilani

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Yousaf Raza Gilani has said that the party will challenge the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Amendment (PECA) Ordinance 2022.

Addressing a presser on Monday, the PPP leader said that they will approach the court over the draconian amendments to PECA.

He further said that they reject the amendments, adding that the government did not believe in the Parliament.

Sharing details about the party's 'awami march', Gilani said that they will start their rally from Karachi on Sunday, February 27. It would first reach Badin via Thatta and Sujawal, he said.

His statement comes after President Dr Arif Alvi promulgated the PECA Ordinance 2022 and Election Act (Amendment) Ordinance. As per PECA Amendment Ordinance, the definition of a person has been expanded to include any company, association, institution or authority.

Sindh minister criticises PTI govt’s economic policies

Section 20 of the ordinance has been amended to increase the sentence from 3 years to 5 years in case of attack on the identity of any person.

The person filing the complaint will be the aggrieved party, his representative or guardian, the offence has been declared admissible and it will be non-bailable. The trial court will decide the case within six months and will submit the details of the case to the high court every month.

Reacting to the amendments, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said that the laws which the government is passing will be used against Prime Minister Imran Khan and in future.

"Don’t say then, you have not been told about it,” Maryam tweeted.