ANL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
ASC 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
ASL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
AVN 103.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
BOP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
GGGL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.56%)
GGL 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.85%)
GTECH 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.36%)
KOSM 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.27%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.14%)
PTC 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
SNGP 36.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.27%)
TELE 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.13%)
TPL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.16%)
TPLP 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.41%)
TREET 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.58%)
TRG 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.36%)
UNITY 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.84%)
WAVES 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.64%)
YOUW 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
BR100 4,621 Decreased By -44.9 (-0.96%)
BR30 17,464 Decreased By -334.3 (-1.88%)
KSE100 45,363 Decreased By -313 (-0.69%)
KSE30 17,681 Decreased By -123.2 (-0.69%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance MCB (MCB Bank Limited) 161.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.4% UBL (United Bank Limited) 143.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.62%

MCB gets SBP's approval for due diligence of Telenor Microfinance Bank

BR Web Desk 21 Feb, 2022

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has granted approval to MCB to commence the due diligence process as it eyes to acquire 55% sponsor shares in Telenor Microfinance Bank (TMB).

The development was shared in a notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has granted in-principal conditional approval to MCB to conduct due diligence for a potential transaction for the purchase of 55% shares of Telenor Microfinance Bank Limited held by Telenor Pakistan BV (operates under the Easypaisa brand name),” read the notice.

The Board of Directors of MCB had already, in its meeting held on October 27, 2021, accorded its in-principle approval to conduct due diligence for the potential transaction.

MCB back then informed the PSX that the proposed acquisition of a microfinance bank is likely to bring correction in the microfinance sector with the support of a major bank.

The development comes days after the central bank also granted in-principle approval to the United Bank Limited (UBL) to commence the due diligence of Telenor Microfinance Bank Limited for the proposed acquisition of 55% sponsor shares in TMB.

Telenor Microfinance Bank is jointly owned by Telenor Pakistan and Ant Group, which is an affiliate company of the Chinese Alibaba Group.

It was established in 2005 as Tameer Microfinance Bank. In 2009, the bank launched Pakistan’s first mobile banking platform Easypaisa, transforming digital payments in the country. Late in 2018, Ant Financial bought a 45% share of Telenor Bank.

Introduced as branchless banking, being a pioneer with the brand of Easypaisa, Telenor Bank has expanded its businesses countrywide with innovative services. According to the financial statement, the bank earned a gross profit of Rs 1.245 billion by the end of September 2021.

Read the interview here: Interview with Omar Moeen Malik, Business Head, Easypaisa – Telenor Microfinance Bank

UBL easypaisa PSX notification MCB Telenor Microfinance Bank Microfinance Telenor Pakistan BV

Comments

1000 characters

MCB gets SBP's approval for due diligence of Telenor Microfinance Bank

Will challenge 'draconian amendments' to PECA: Yousaf Raza Gilani

Pakistan, Germany discuss Ukraine, regional issues

Oil rises as tight market looks to Russian-Western diplomacy

Rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Kremlin says 'premature' to organise Biden-Putin summit on Ukraine

Construction cost goes up amid cement, steel price hike

PPL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Tax amnesty: FBR won’t share details with NAB

Biden will meet Putin 'if an invasion hasn't happened': White House

Read more stories