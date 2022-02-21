ANL 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.79%)
ASC 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.51%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
AVN 103.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.44%)
BOP 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FFL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
FNEL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.82%)
GGL 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.9%)
GTECH 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.07%)
KOSM 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
MLCF 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
PACE 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIBTL 7.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.33%)
PTC 8.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 36.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.1%)
TELE 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
TPL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.13%)
TPLP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.89%)
TREET 38.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 83.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.28%)
UNITY 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.73%)
WAVES 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.64%)
YOUW 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.11%)
BR100 4,632 Decreased By -33.4 (-0.72%)
BR30 17,527 Decreased By -270.7 (-1.52%)
KSE100 45,388 Decreased By -287.7 (-0.63%)
KSE30 17,693 Decreased By -110.9 (-0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PPL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

BR Web Desk 21 Feb, 2022

Pakistan Petroleum Limited disclosed that it has made a hydrocarbon discovery from exploratory well, Mohar-1, in the Latif Block (the “Block”) in Sindh, in a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

PPL holds a 33.30% working interest, Eni Pakistan Limited holds 33.30% and United Energy Pakistan Limited (UEPL), formerly known as BP Pakistan, which is an operator of the block, holds the remaining 33.40% working interest in the block.

“The well was drilled and tested using the operator’s internal expertise and in consultation with the Block’s joint ventures partners. The well was drilled to a depth of 12,111 ft. with reservoir target of Lower Goru Sands,” read the statement.

PPL said that after completion of the well, B sand zone (11,778-11,788 ft KB) was perforated which flowed 14.3 MMscfd (million standard cubic feet per day) of gas at FWHP (well head flowing pressure) of 2730 psig (pounds per square inch) at 32/64” choke size.

PPL made a similar discovery of hydrocarbons was made back in September last year, from exploratory well, Jugan-1, in the Latif Block (the “Block”) in Sindh.

In October, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) being operator of Jandran West Exploration License with 100% working interest has made a gas discovery over Mughalkot Formation from its exploratory efforts at Jandran West X-1 well located in Kohlu District, Balochistan province.

Meanwhile, PPL said that the discovery is the result of an aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the joint venture partners, leading to new opportunities.

“The discovery will contribute in improving the energy security of the country from the indigenous resources and it will also increase the hydrocarbon reserves of the joint venture partners and the country,” it added.

Facing depleting local gas reserves, the South Asian economy increasingly relies on imported LNG to meet its energy needs. Last week, the Senate passed the Weighted Average Cost of Gas (WACOG) bill and Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Amendment) bill, 2022, to address gas shortage issues.

Pakistan Sindh OGRA PPL Eni OGDC WACOG hydrocarbon reserves

Comments

1000 characters

PPL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Tax amnesty: FBR won’t share details with NAB

Will challenge 'draconian amendments' to PECA: Yousaf Raza Gilani

Privatisation of HEC: CCoP is all set to approve reserve price

Biden will meet Putin 'if an invasion hasn't happened': White House

Kremlin says 'premature' to organise Biden-Putin summit on Ukraine

RISE-I, DPF: WB concerned at delay in ‘prior actions’

Oil steadies after swings as Ukraine crisis, Iran nuclear talks weigh

US’s DFC blocks progress on PPAs with wind IPPs?

93 Pakistani companies participate in Gulfood: Experts say time is ripe to tap into Dubai’s F&B sector

Read more stories