ANL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.84%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.65%)
ASL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
AVN 104.65 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.21%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FFL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
FNEL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
GGGL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.82%)
GGL 20.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.57%)
GTECH 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
HUMNL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.52%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.45%)
KOSM 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.4%)
PTC 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.54%)
TELE 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
TPL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.13%)
TPLP 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.73%)
TREET 38.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1%)
TRG 83.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.35%)
UNITY 28.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.35%)
WAVES 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.64%)
YOUW 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.84%)
BR100 4,646 Decreased By -19.8 (-0.42%)
BR30 17,625 Decreased By -172.4 (-0.97%)
KSE100 45,545 Decreased By -130.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 17,750 Decreased By -53.9 (-0.3%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
US oil biased to fall towards $87.22

Reuters 21 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: US oil is biased to break a support at $88.86 per barrel and fall towards $87.22, as suggested by a falling channel and a retracement analysis.

The current retracement is developing within a falling channel. Oil seems to be dropping towards $87.22-$88.86 range, after failing to break the channel line.

Resistance is at $92.53, a break above could open the way towards $95.82.

On the daily chart, it is clear that a top has formed in a strong resistance zone of $93.82 to $96.69, near the upper trendline of an expanding wedge, as oil has been remaining below this zone for about one week.

Brent oil signals mixed

Wave pattern suggests the progress of a wave iv, which may end in the range of $84.52-$86.30, to be then reversed by an upward wave 5.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

