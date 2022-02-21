ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
Pakistan

CM rules out imposition of governor’s rule on Sindh

PPI 21 Feb, 2022

LARKANA: No governor rule is being imposed in Sindh and those who are talking about the governor rule are living in a fool’s paradise. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while talking to newsmen at Khairpur Juso near here on Sunday where he came to offer his condolences over the death of Shaheed Isran with his son MPA Ghanwar Isran.

Shah said the 27th February long march of the PPP will prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the government because the federal government has snatched the right to live from the poor people by hand-made inflation. He said under the 18th amendment provinces have the right of royalty but the federal government is usurping rights of Sindh, which can never be tolerated.

CM said Shaheed Isran was an asset of the party and his services cannot be forgotten. Provincial Minister for Excise and Narcotics Mukesh Chawla, other PPP leaders and activists were also present on the occasion.

