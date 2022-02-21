Numbeo ranking terms Pakistan ‘least costly’ country in world: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan ranks as the least costly among the 139 countries of the world, according to the latest Numbeo’s cost of living index. Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin sharing the screenshot of the index on his official Twitter handle said Sunday that Pakistan was the cheapest country among the 139 countries of the world.

According to Numbeo, the world’s largest cost of living database, on average, the family of four people in Pakistan costs around Rs 171,783.24 per month (without rent) while a single person’s estimated monthly costs are Rs 51,798.76 (without rent). The database has estimated that the cost of living in Pakistan is, on average, 71.52% lower than in the United States.

Similarly, it said the residence rent in Pakistan is, on average, 90.64% lower than in the United States.

According to the Numbeo database, the average price of milk per litre in Pakistan is Rs 122.56, that of rice per kg is Rs 159.07, and eggs per dozen is Rs 175.04.

Likewise, the price of chicken meat per kg in Pakistan is Rs 393.45 per kg, beef Rs 645.1 per kg, apples Rs 170 per kg, oranges Rs 115.29 per kg, tomatoes Rs 77.86 per kg, potatoes Rs 55.16 per kg, onion Rs 52 per kg, water (1.5-liter bottle) Rs 61.01, and cigarettes 20 pack (Marlboro) Rs 250.

In transportation, the Numbeo database has estimated the average price of the one-way tickets (local transport) at Rs 40, taxi start (normal tariff) Rs 150, taxi per km (normal tariff) Rs 36.61, and Toyota Corolla sedan new car at Rs 3.24 million.

Similarly, the price of basic utilities (electricity, heating, cooling, water, garbage) for an 85 m2 apartment is around Rs 11,425.43 per month, price of one minute of prepaid mobile tariff local is Rs 2.67, that of the internet (unlimited monthly data) Rs 3,596.98, one pair of jeans (levis or similar) Rs 2,527, Summer dress in chain store Rs 3,980, pair of Nike running shoes (mid-range) Rs 8,412, and one pair of men leather business shoes Rs 5,628.

Similarly, according to the Numbeo database, the rent of the apartment (1 bedroom) in the city centre in Pakistan, on average is Rs 20,341, apartment (1 bedroom) outside of centre Rs 12,999.81, apartment (3 bedrooms) in city centre Rs 45,441, and apartment (3 bedrooms) outside of the centre is Rs 28,861.

The per square meter to buy an apartment in the city centre costs around Rs 131,744 while the average cost per square meter apartment outside the city centre is Rs 73,749.