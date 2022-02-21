ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
Prices of essential food items show rising trend

Amjad Ali Shah 21 Feb, 2022

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food items, including pulses, cooking oil/ghee, live chicken/meat, flour, sugar, vegetables, pack-milk, fruits, have increased exorbitantly in the local market after the surging prices of petroleum commodities, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Impacts of recent record hike in prices of petroleum products have seen everywhere, as not only transporters jacked up fares on intra-districts and inter-provincial routes but rates of food basket has increased exorbitantly, the survey noted.

According to the survey, a good quality rice (Sela) has increased at Rs190-200 per kilogramme against the price of Rs180 per kilogramme, while toota rice is being sold at Rs100-120 against the price of Rs80 per kilogramme in the local market.

Similarly, dal chana is being sold at Rs200 per kilogramme against the price of Rs180 per kg, dal mash at Rs300 per kilogramem against Rs280 per kg, dhoti dal at Rs240 per kilogramme, dal chilka (black) at Rs240 per kg against the price of Rs220, dal chilka (Green) at Rs200 per kilogramme against the price of Rs180 per kilgoramme, dal masoor at Rs180 per kilogramme against the price of Rs160 per kg, gram flour (baisen) at Rs120 per kilogramme, big-size white channa was available Rs190-200 per kg, moonge at Rs220 per kg., it was noted.

An increase of Rs10 to 15 per litre/kg was registered in prices of cooking oil/ghee in the local markets as this important kitchen item is being sold from Rs250-300 and Rs350-400-420 per litre/kg in the local market, the survey noted.

The survey revealed that prices of live chicken/meat have touched a new peak in the retail market as the commodity is being sold at Rs226 per kilogram against the price of Rs210 per kg in the previous week. A dozen of farm eggs are being sold at Rs180-190 in the local market. According to market sources, flour prices are still sky-rocketed in the local market as a 20-bag of flour was available within range of Rs1300-1350 and Rs1400 while an 80-kg flour sac was being sold at Rs6400-6500 in the wholesale market.

A mixed trend in prices of vegetables witnessed in the local market, the survey noted. One-kilogramme tomatoes are being sold at Rs120-160 against the price of Rs100 per kilogramme in the previous week, while onion was available at Rs60-70 per kilogramme.

Similarly, the price of ginger has decreased at Rs400 per kilogramme, whereas garlic at Rs400 per kg. Cucumber was available at Rs50-60 per kg, green chili at Rs200 per kg while one-kilogramme lemon was available at Rs120 per kg.

Bitter gourd was being sold at Rs250 per kilogramme, capsicum at Rs180 per kilogramme, peas are being available at Rs100-120 per kilogramme, arvi at Rs100 per kilogramme, cauliflower at Rs80 per kg, red-potatoes at Rs80 per kilogramme, cabbage at Rs80 per kilogramme, bringle at Rs60 per kilogramme.

Long, apple and round gourds were available within range of Rs80-90 per kilogramme, while okra was available at Rs150-200 per kilogramme, Spinach at Rs30 per bundle, lemon at Rs120 per kilogramme.

It was noticed from Rs10-20 per litre increase was witnessed of all brand of pack milk, while fresh milk is being sold at Rs140-150 per litre and yogurt at Rs150 per kg.

Similarly, the tea prices have also increased in the local market at Rs1080 per kilogramme against the price of Rs1000 per kilogramme, while green tea was being sold at Rs850-900 per kg from Rs800 per kg the survey noted.

However, it was witnessed that sugar prices remained stable in the local market as available Rs90 per kilogram. But some shopkeepers have charged Rs95-98 per kilogramme. The commodity was unavailable at some utilities stores in the provincial capital, the survey noted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

