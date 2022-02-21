ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Nepal police fire tear gas as MPs debate US grant

AFP 21 Feb, 2022

KATHMANDU: Nepal police fired rubber bullets and tear gas on Sunday as hundreds protested against a $500-million US grant going before parliament that has become a bone of contention between China and the United States.

Nepal signed the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) pact in 2017 to fund infrastructure projects but its ratification has been in limbo because of divisions within political parties, including the ruling coalition.

Several people were injured in the latest day of angry demonstrations outside parliament as the government put the bill before lawmakers ahead of a deadline of February 28 to pass it.

“Although they agreed to present the agreement in the parliament, it’s still not clear whether all coalition partners will cast their vote in favour... Our efforts will continue to convince them,” Prakash Sharan Mahat, spokesperson for the ruling Nepali Congress party, told AFP.

There is major opposition from Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s coalition partners including Maoist politicians — seen as traditionally close to China — who say it undermines Nepal’s sovereignty. Indian daily the Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday that Washington believes China is behind a disinformation campaign against the pact.

China MPS US grant Nepal police fire tear gas Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC)

Comments

Comments are closed.

Nepal police fire tear gas as MPs debate US grant

Tax amnesty: FBR won’t share details with NAB

Privatisation of HEC: CCoP is all set to approve reserve price

RISE-I, DPF: WB concerned at delay in ‘prior actions’

PSX remains under pressure

Anti-PTI govt drive: Fazl, Zardari to meet today

US’s DFC blocks progress on PPAs with wind IPPs?

Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans defeat opponents

PMEX extends trading time

Smuggling of steel products causing big revenue loss: PALSP

PKR ends lower

Read more stories