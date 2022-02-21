Certified online courses for medical professionals launched

LAHORE: Getz Pharma in collaboration with Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) has announced the launch of the first three courses on their brand new online medical learning platform-MEDACE, which is aimed at facilitating medical professionals acquiring access to certified online courses.

The online platform is designed to enhance and improve the health professionals’ knowledge and practice by learning from the CME courses. The launching ceremony was addressed by Dr. Jahanzeb K. Khan, Director Medical Affairs, PV and Clinical Research, Getz Pharma; Dr Shahid Shamim, Professor of Surgery & Additional Director, Dow Institute of Health Professional Education; Dr. Yousuf Kamal Mirza, Consultant Physician & Hon. Professor of Medicine at Aga Khan University Hospital, Tabba Heart Institute & Medi-link Clinics; Prof. Bader Faiyaz Zuberi, Dean Medicine & Allied Sciences, DUHS.

Speakers appreciated the collaborative efforts that have made this platform a reality. They said this service will enable the medical fraternity across Pakistan to gain access to new and improved treatments, medical innovations and disease information.

Dr Jahanzeb Kamal said that MEDACE will connect young doctors with experienced ones in order to share knowledge to improve the practice via CME courses; webinars lecture; videos; articles & blogs. “Getz Pharma has taken scientific initiatives to develop locally accredited learning courses in collaboration with Dow University of Health Sciences, Karachi. These courses have indigenous contents delivered by native experts covering local unmet medical educational needs”, he added.

The purpose of this initiative is to enable healthcare professionals to learn and adopt various approaches towards treating their patients. Identifying risk factors and differentiating patient symptoms for better treatment outcomes and optimizing patient care and importantly providing healthcare professionals a platform where they can develop courses for young doctors so that they can enhance their knowledge and experience with local experts.

