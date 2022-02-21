ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
Newage/Master Paints win Ittehad Punjab Polo Cup

Recorder Report 21 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Newage Cables/Master Paints clinched the Ittehad Punjab Polo Cup after beating Barry’s 3-2 in the thrilling final here at the jam-packed Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

Vieri Antinori emerged as hero of the final as he displayed outstanding polo skills and techniques and amused the spectators with marvelous mallet and pony work. He contributed with a beautiful brace from the winning side. The entire team played their key role in their team’s title triumph while Gonzalo Deltour also converted one goal. From team Barry’s, both the goals were scored by Ernesto Trotz.

The enthralling match began with both the sides giving tough time to each other and scoring one goal each to end the first chukker at 1-1. Newage Cables/Master Paints played better polo in the second chukker and converted a field goal to take 2-1 lead. They added one more goal in their tally in the third chukker to enhance their lead to 3-1. Barry’s though bounced back well and converted a 40-yard successfully to reduce the margin to 3-2, thus clinched the coveted historic trophy. Gonzalo Deltour was named the best player of the final while Bumba, owned by Master Paints’ Sufi Muhammad Farooq, was declared the best pony of the event.

Talking to media after winning the final, Director Newage Cables and winning team captain Andnan Jalil Azam said: “We have worked and trained hard for the high-goal season with the aim of winning prestigious events. I am very delighted to win historic Punjab Polo Cup and looking forward to win more titles in the remaining high-goal events.” Deltour said he is very happy to come and play in Pakistan. “We played the final well by giving our best that helped us win the glittering trophy.”

Sheikh Nazim, CEO of Ittehad, graced the occasion as chief guest while William Makaneole, American Consul General, was guest of honour.

Earlier in the subsidiary final, HN Polo outpaced Remounts by 9-6. Juan Maria Ruiz emerged as star of the day from the winning side, as he smashed in superb seven goals while his teammates Hilario Ruiz and Raja Sami Ullah contributed with one goal each. From team Remounts, Nico Roberts cracked a quartet while Simon Prado banged in a brace.

