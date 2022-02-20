PSL 2022 day 25 round-up: Quetta beat Karachi, Multan register 9th win of season

Multan Sultans beat depleted Islamabad United by 6 wickets to register their 9th win of the league stage in the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Sunday.

Multan chased down the target of 106 runs in the 18th over with 6 wickets in hands.

Batting first, Islamabad United, who were playing without their first choice players, including skipper Shadab Khan, were restricted to just 105/7 in 20 overs.

None of the batters, barring Muhammad Musa (26), and Liam Dawson (22) could score more than 15 runs.

Imran Tahir bowled brilliantly for his 2 for 8 in four overs.

In response, Multan lost four wickets for just 43 runs in the eighth over. However, Mohammad Rizwan (51), and David Willey (28) put up an unbeaten 63-run stand to take their side to record ninth win of the league stage.

Quetta down Karachi

In the first match of the day, Quetta Gladiators defeated Karachi Kings by 23 runs to register their fourth win of the tournament.

Chasing a 167-run target, Karachi were restricted to 143/8.

The win, however, went in vain, as Islamabad United became the fourth team to qualify for the playoffs with eight points and a better run rate.

Earlier, Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars, and Peshawar Zalmi had already qualified for the playoffs.

PSL 2022 day 23 round-up: Karachi register season's first win against Lahore

Points Table Update

After Sunday's double-header, here are the current standings at the points table: Multan Sultans are ruling the points table with 18 points. Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi, and Islamabad United follow them in the second, third and fourth places with 12, 10, and 8 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators, 8 points, and Karachi Kings, 2 points, have been disqualified.

Next fixtures

Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will face off for the second spot in the points table in the last league match on Monday. The match, to be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, will start at 7:30 pm.

Past PSL Winners

PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans