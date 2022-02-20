Wasim Akram formally inducted into PCB Hall of Fame

Former Pakistan cricketer and bowling legend Wasim Akram has been formally inducted into the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Hall of Fame, the cricket board announced on Sunday.

Akram took a total of 916 wickets and scored 6,615 runs in an international career from 1984 to 2003.

Sir Vivian Richards, one of the all-time greats and an ICC Cricket Hall of Famer, formally inducted Wasim Akram into the exclusive list by presenting him a commemorative cap and plaque.

Akram is one of the eight Pakistan stalwarts who are members of the PCB Hall of Fame. Others are Abdul Qadir, Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Waqar Younis and Zaheer Abbas, who will be formally inducted into the prestigious group in the coming days.

“I feel privileged to have received this great honour from Sir Vivian Richards, one of the most iconic figures in cricket, and at a venue that remained my home ground during my playing career. I also want to compliment the PCB for launching this initiative to recognise and acknowledge the contributions of former cricketers," Akram was quoted as saying by the PCB statement.

He said representing Pakistan in international cricket for around 18 years was an honour and every wicket and run he earned during his career was priceless.

"I can’t thank God Almighty enough for providing me the opportunity to serve this great country at the highest level," the former cricketer added.

On the occasion, Sir Vivian Richards expressed pleasure for getting the opportunity to induct Akram into the PCB Hall of Fame.

"My first encounter with Wasim Akram was in 1985 in Australia and in the twilight of my career. I was happy I would not be facing him much. I clearly remember telling my junior partner that he will cause a lot of problems for his generation of cricketers and Wasim proved me right," he said.