ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,009
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,500,320
1,64424hr
Sindh
563,967
Punjab
498,724
Balochistan
35,229
Islamabad
133,764
KPK
214,698
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Wasim Akram formally inducted into PCB Hall of Fame

BR Web Desk Updated 20 Feb, 2022

Former Pakistan cricketer and bowling legend Wasim Akram has been formally inducted into the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Hall of Fame, the cricket board announced on Sunday.

Akram took a total of 916 wickets and scored 6,615 runs in an international career from 1984 to 2003.

Sir Vivian Richards, one of the all-time greats and an ICC Cricket Hall of Famer, formally inducted Wasim Akram into the exclusive list by presenting him a commemorative cap and plaque.

Akram is one of the eight Pakistan stalwarts who are members of the PCB Hall of Fame. Others are Abdul Qadir, Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Waqar Younis and Zaheer Abbas, who will be formally inducted into the prestigious group in the coming days.

“I feel privileged to have received this great honour from Sir Vivian Richards, one of the most iconic figures in cricket, and at a venue that remained my home ground during my playing career. I also want to compliment the PCB for launching this initiative to recognise and acknowledge the contributions of former cricketers," Akram was quoted as saying by the PCB statement.

He said representing Pakistan in international cricket for around 18 years was an honour and every wicket and run he earned during his career was priceless.

"I can’t thank God Almighty enough for providing me the opportunity to serve this great country at the highest level," the former cricketer added.

On the occasion, Sir Vivian Richards expressed pleasure for getting the opportunity to induct Akram into the PCB Hall of Fame.

"My first encounter with Wasim Akram was in 1985 in Australia and in the twilight of my career. I was happy I would not be facing him much. I clearly remember telling my junior partner that he will cause a lot of problems for his generation of cricketers and Wasim proved me right," he said.

Wasim Akram Imran Khan Pakistan cricket ICC Cricket Hall of Fame

Comments

1000 characters

Wasim Akram formally inducted into PCB Hall of Fame

Opposition's no-confidence move mere attempt to make a 'fresh deal': Qureshi

Over 100 citizens robbed in Karachi’s Korangi area

US reaffirms Russia could attack Ukraine 'at any time'

Weakening 5th wave: Pakistan reports 1,644 Covid-19 cases

Britain's Queen Elizabeth catches COVID: Palace

UAE warns of drone threat as it opens defence conference

Luxury sector undaunted by Covid, soaring inflation

West could cut US dollar access for Russian companies, UK's Johnson says

With weak lira, Turkey woos foreign firms

Read more stories