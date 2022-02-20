Over 100 citizens robbed in Karachi’s Korangi area

A group of armed robbers looted more than 100 citizens in Karachi's Korangi area as street crime continues to rise in the city.

The robbers reportedly set up a gridlock near Korangi Industrial Area and looted people who were stuck at the Korangi Causeway.

The robbers fled the scene after taking a huge amount of money and other valuable items.

As per witnesses, police reached the crime scene 25 minutes after the incident.

Street crimes in Karachi have increased manifold in recent months.

On Friday, Athar Mateen, a senior producer at a private news channel in Karachi, was shot dead by armed robbers during an alleged snatching bid in the North Nazimabad area.

On Saturday, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had said that his government, with the support of the people of Karachi, had eliminated terrorism from this mega city and now again his government has taken street crime as a challenge and would eradicate it to restore the writ of the government.

He said that street crime had increased in the megacity due to the economic downturn but being head of provincial government, it was his responsibility to maintain law and order in the province.

“I have made some changes in the city police and have guided them to take drastic measures to control law and order,” he said, adding that the killers of journalist Athar Mateen would be arrested soon.