ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,009
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,500,320
1,64424hr
Sindh
563,967
Punjab
498,724
Balochistan
35,229
Islamabad
133,764
KPK
214,698
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Over 100 citizens robbed in Karachi’s Korangi area

  • Street crimes in the city have increased manifold in recent months
BR Web Desk 20 Feb, 2022

A group of armed robbers looted more than 100 citizens in Karachi's Korangi area as street crime continues to rise in the city.

The robbers reportedly set up a gridlock near Korangi Industrial Area and looted people who were stuck at the Korangi Causeway.

The robbers fled the scene after taking a huge amount of money and other valuable items.

CM vows to fight street crimes in Karachi off

As per witnesses, police reached the crime scene 25 minutes after the incident.

Street crimes in Karachi have increased manifold in recent months.

On Friday, Athar Mateen, a senior producer at a private news channel in Karachi, was shot dead by armed robbers during an alleged snatching bid in the North Nazimabad area.

Athar Mateen laid to rest

On Saturday, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had said that his government, with the support of the people of Karachi, had eliminated terrorism from this mega city and now again his government has taken street crime as a challenge and would eradicate it to restore the writ of the government.

He said that street crime had increased in the megacity due to the economic downturn but being head of provincial government, it was his responsibility to maintain law and order in the province.

“I have made some changes in the city police and have guided them to take drastic measures to control law and order,” he said, adding that the killers of journalist Athar Mateen would be arrested soon.

CM Murad Ali Shah street crimes in Karachi

Comments

1000 characters

Over 100 citizens robbed in Karachi’s Korangi area

Opposition's no-confidence move mere attempt to make a 'fresh deal': Qureshi

US reaffirms Russia could attack Ukraine 'at any time'

Weakening 5th wave: Pakistan reports 1,644 Covid-19 cases

Britain's Queen Elizabeth catches COVID: Palace

Wasim Akram formally inducted into PCB Hall of Fame

UAE warns of drone threat as it opens defence conference

Luxury sector undaunted by Covid, soaring inflation

West could cut US dollar access for Russian companies, UK's Johnson says

With weak lira, Turkey woos foreign firms

Read more stories