ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,009
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,500,320
1,64424hr
Sindh
563,967
Punjab
498,724
Balochistan
35,229
Islamabad
133,764
KPK
214,698
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Should Johnson resign? UK doesn't need a vacuum right now, minister says

Reuters 20 Feb, 2022

LONDON: Britain does not need a vacuum at the heart of government right now due to the gravity of the Ukraine crisis, a junior foreign minister said on Sunday when asked if Prime Minister Boris Johnson should resign over lockdown parties.

Johnson has received a police questionnaire as part of an investigation into parties at Downing Street during COVID lockdowns. He has repeatedly been asked if he would resign.

Boris Johnson plans to warn Putin as he bids to be leader of European solidarity

"I don't think what the country needs at the moment is a vacuum at the centre of government," Europe minister James Cleverly told Sky, citing the COVID recovery and the Ukraine crisis.

Boris Johnson Ukraine COVID recovery

Comments

1000 characters

Should Johnson resign? UK doesn't need a vacuum right now, minister says

Opposition's no-confidence move mere attempt to make a 'fresh deal': Qureshi

Cabinet approves RLNG sale pricing mechanism for KE

US reaffirms Russia could attack Ukraine 'at any time'

Weakening 5th wave: Pakistan reports 1,644 Covid-19 cases

Luxury sector undaunted by Covid, soaring inflation

Non-integrated Tier-1 retailers: Huge penalty to be imposed before outlet de-sealing: FBR

West could cut US dollar access for Russian companies, UK's Johnson says

Wapda may delay issuance of second Eurobond till year-end

With weak lira, Turkey woos foreign firms

FCA for Jan: Govt mulling hiking power tariff by Rs6.1/unit

Read more stories