Drug case: hearing adjourned to March 12

LAHORE: A drug recovery case against former law minister Rana Sanaullah Khan was adjourned on Saturday to March 12 due to unavailability of the presiding judge of a special court (Control of Narcotics Substance).

Earlier, Rana Sanaullah and other suspects appeared before the court. The staff of the court marked their attendance and the hearing was put off for March 12.

The Anti-Narcotics Force had arrested Rana Sanaullah on July 01, 2019, and claimed to have recovered 15kg heroin from his vehicle.

The FIR was lodged under Section 9 (C) of Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997. The Lahore High Court had allowed him bail on December 24, 2019.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022