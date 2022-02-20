Commissioner Bahawalpur reviews price control, development schemes

BAHAWALPUR: Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (R) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal Saturday chaired a meeting and reviewed development work in the district here. He reviewed the following issues including price control, supply of agricultural fertilizers at fixed rates, Ehsaas Ration Discount Program, Coronavirus vaccination campaign Reach Every Door (RED-III), allotment of land to landless Cholistanis, recovery of Agricultural Income Tax and Water Tax, the pace of work on development projects across the Division.

The meeting was informed that manholes are being covered properly throughout the division, restoration of lights, restoration of old bridges, cleaning of closed sewerage drains and construction of sewerage lines in all three districts. Ongoing operations for proper collection and disposal of garbage throughout the division, cleaning and proper seating arrangements for passengers, maintenance of playgrounds and green belts throughout the division, measures should be taken to eliminate wall chalking throughout the division, cleaning of water tanks throughout the division and other issues were also reviewed.

Under the Reach Every Door campaign (RED-III), 88 percent of people have been given the first dose, and 65 percent have been fully vaccinated. The meeting also reviewed the situation of an abundant supply of agricultural fertilizers at fixed rates.

Out of 6 million urea bags required for acreage, farmers have purchased 1.5 million bags while registered dealers have 4.6 million urea bags.