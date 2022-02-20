ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,009
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,500,320
1,64424hr
Sindh
563,967
Punjab
498,724
Balochistan
35,229
Islamabad
133,764
KPK
214,698
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brazil total corn crop seen at record 113.05m tonnes

Reuters 20 Feb, 2022

SAO PAULO: Fourteen analysts polled by Reuters on Thursday projected on average a record corn output of 113.05 million tonnes for Brazil this season, driven by a rise in planted area and sowing of the cereal within the ideal window.

However, analysts warned of potential revisions as the La Niña effect poses a threat for farmers’ second corn - which accounts for 70percent-75percent of Brazil’s entire output in the year - in certain center south states.

In the early part of the Brazilian corn season, when farmers planted their first corn in the summer, a severe drought from that weather pattern caused crop failure in states including Rio Grande do Sul, Parana and Mato Grosso do Sul.

According to analysts, adverse weather could persist during the development of the second corn.

Still, if the average projection in the Reuters poll is confirmed, Brazilian farmers will reap 30percent more corn than in the last cycle, when it was hit by drought and frosts, especially in the second quarter.

“The earlier start of the second corn season and higher soil moist, especially in the Cerrado region, leads us to expect a lower risk of a productivity drop in 2021/2022,” said Céleres analyst Enilson Nogueira. “Together with the rise in planted area, this should result in a bigger output.”

Marcela Marini, an analyst at Rabobank Brasil, cited a 77percent chance of a La Niña occurring in March, April and May, which can cause yield losses in Parana and in the south of Mato Grosso do Sul. These regions have already suffered soybean and corn crop losses.

“With this, despite the prospect of a good corn harvest, the weather during the second corn’s development phase will be crucial for achieving a record 2021/22 crop,” Marini said. Dry and hot weather likely pushed Brazil’s summer corn output to the lowest level in 20 years, Gabriel Faleiros, an analyst with IHS Markit, said.

corn crop corn prices Brazilian farmers corn harvest Brazil total corn crop

Comments

Comments are closed.

Brazil total corn crop seen at record 113.05m tonnes

Invasion ‘warning’: Ukraine urges West to back ‘shield’ against Russia

Cabinet approves RLNG sale pricing mechanism for KE

Non-integrated Tier-1 retailers: Huge penalty to be imposed before outlet de-sealing: FBR

FCA for Jan: Govt mulling hiking power tariff by Rs6.1/unit

PM expected to visit Russia next week: FO

Ukraine soldier killed in clashes

ECP code of conduct, social media: Bills sent to cabinet for approval: Fawad

Mobile phones: Jul-Jan imports soar 11.86pc to $1.27bn YoY

Bilawal urges people to join anti-PTI govt ‘long march’

Wapda may delay issuance of second Eurobond till year-end

Read more stories