LDA approves commercialization of land on 10 major roads

Recorder Report 20 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) governing body has approved the commercialization of land on 10 major roads of the provincial capital.

As per the details shared by the LDA on Saturday, during the meeting of the LDA’s governing body chaired by LDA Vice Chairman Naeem-ul-Haq permitted commercialization on Burki Road, Raiwind Road, Johar Town Bypass Road, Defense Road (between Multan Road to Raiwind Road), Khayaban Jinnah Road (between Shaukat Khanum Hospital and Raiwind Road), PIA Extension Road, Zafar Ali Road, and Canal Bank Road (between Thokar Niaz Beg and Shahkam Chowk). The meeting also allowed the conversion of 23 kanals of residential plots into cemeteries and its affairs were handed over to the Punjab Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority.

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) commercialization of land 10 major roads

