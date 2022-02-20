ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
Benin exhibits stolen treasures returned by France

AFP 20 Feb, 2022

COTONOU: Benin President Patrice Talon on Saturday will inaugurate an exhibition of historic treasures returned by France last year, nearly 130 years after they were stolen by colonial forces.

The 26 pieces, some considered sacred in Benin, will be displayed from Sunday in a 2,000-square-metre (21,500-square-foot) space in the presidential palace in Cotonou in a show entitled “Benin art yesterday and today”.

The return of artefacts by France comes as calls grow in Africa for Western countries to hand back colonial spoils from their museums and private collections.

Britain, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany have all received requests from African countries to return lost treasures.

The 26 pieces returned in November after two years of negotiations between Paris and Cotonou, were stolen in 1892 by French colonial forces from Abomey, capital of the former Dahomey kingdom located in south of modern-day Benin.

“With this exhibition, we are returning to the Benin people part of their soul, part of their history and their dignity,” Benin Culture Minister Jean-Michel Abimbola told AFP.

The objects “were taken from a kingdom, but they are returning to a republic.”

Before its unification Benin, consisted of several kingdoms, including Dahomey, which was known for its vibrant artistic culture.

In the first room of the exhibition, immense black walls offer solemnity for a display of the thrones of Dahomey, including the wood and metal sculpture throne of king Ghezo.

“Since it was installed, I haven’t stopped contemplating it,” said Theo Atrokpo, one of the exhibition guides.

“I had already seen it in the Quai Branly museum in France, but to see it here, home with us, it brings back part of our soul and connects with his our history.”

