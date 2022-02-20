Shark victim’s UK family pay heartfelt tribute

LONDON: The British family of an Afghanistan war veteran who was killed by a great white shark off Sydney paid tribute on Saturday to his “rare gift” for connecting with people.

Diving instructor Simon Nellist, 35, emigrated to Australia from Cornwall in southwest England six years ago, following two combat tours of Afghanistan with the Royal Air Force, according to local media.

Fishermen and golfers watched helplessly from nearby cliffs as the shark mauled the swimmer to death in a horrific attack on Wednesday off Sydney’s Little Bay Beach. It was the city’s first fatal shark attack since 1963.

Nellist was a “proud Cornishman” who was engaged to be married, and was a “gentle, kind and wonderful human being”, his family in Britain said in a statement to the BBC, adding they would “miss him terribly”.

“Simon was funny, compassionate and always had time for people. He had a rare gift of instantly being able to connect with others, gaining their trust and respect,” they said.