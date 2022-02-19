ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,976
2624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,498,676
1,98324hr
Sindh
563,314
Punjab
498,322
Balochistan
35,206
Islamabad
133,702
KPK
214,277
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Lavrov tells France ignoring Russian demands is bad for stability

Reuters 19 Feb, 2022

MOSCOW/PARIS: Russia's top diplomat told France's foreign minister by phone on Saturday that ignoring Moscow's security demands was bad for stability in Europe and elsewhere, Russia's foreign ministry said, as tensions surged in eastern Ukraine.

Sergei Lavrov, Russia's veteran foreign minister, told France's Jean-Yves Le Drian that all countries should comply with their commitments to ensure the principle of "equal and indivisible security", the ministry said.

Putin launches nuclear drills as US says Russia poised to invade Ukraine

"Ignoring Russia's legitimate rights in this area adversely affects the stability not only on the European continent, but also in the world," it said in a statement.

For his part, Le Drian said that dialogue was still possible, and that France was committed to work for it, but it was up to Russia to make that choice.

"Today, Russia's actions and words are out of step," Le Drian's ministry said in a statement.

Sergei Lavrov Ukraine Jean Yves Le Drian

Comments

1000 characters

Lavrov tells France ignoring Russian demands is bad for stability

MoF and SBP oppose move: Senate panel approves Banking Cos (Amend) Bill

Putin launches nuclear drills as US says Russia poised to invade Ukraine

World Bank proposal would shift about $1 billion from Afghan trust

RDAs: experts urge investment in PSX, say market will bounce back

At least three policemen injured in grenade attack in Peshawar

Auto financing drops marginally month-on-month

$16m investment: ‘realme’ begins assembling smartphones in Pakistan

James Faulkner withdraws from PSL, blames PCB for not honouring contractual agreement

Russia rejects claims it was responsible for cyberattack on Ukraine

US says 40% of Russian forces on Ukraine border in attack position

Read more stories