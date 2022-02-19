ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,976
2624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,498,676
1,98324hr
Sindh
563,314
Punjab
498,322
Balochistan
35,206
Islamabad
133,702
KPK
214,277
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Power generation up 9%, fuel cost increases 102% year-on-year in Jan

BR Web Desk 19 Feb, 2022

Pakistan electricity generation went up by 9%, reaching 8,797 GWh (11,824 MW) during January 2022, as compared to 8,079 GWh (10,859 MW) during the same month of the previous year, showed data provided by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Saturday.

During 7MFY22, power generation also increased by 9.3% YoY to 83,193 GWh (16,123 MW) compared with 76,126 GWh (14,753 MW) during 7MFY21, said Arif Habib Limited (AHL) in its report.

However, during January 2022, fuel cost for power generation increased by 102% to Rs12.22/KWh, as compared to Rs6.06 in same month last year, “mainly due to rise in FO, HSD, coal and RLNG based cost of generation,” said AHL.

On monthly basis, the fuel cost was up 48.3% as compared to Rs8.24 recorded in December 2021.

“Healthy economic activities & industrial support package remained major drivers behind growth in power demand,” said Ismail Iqbal Securities Limited (IISL) in a report.

Power generation from hydel accounted for 6% of the generation but recorded a decrease of 52% to 513 GWh in January 2022 from 1,067GWh in January 2021. On monthly basis, hydel generation was down 71%, as compared to 1,769 GWh.

“Pakistan recorded lowest hydel generation in the last 2 years,” the IISL report stated.

Along with this, RLNG-based power generation stood at 626 GWh in January 2022, down significantly by 32% YoY and 47% MoM.

“With the resumption of electricity generation from CPHGC plant unit one, coal generation went up by 39% MoM,” to 2,917 GWh said the report.

December: Pakistan's electricity generation cost up 72% YoY

Meanwhile, power generation from nuclear sources stood at 1,265 GWh recording a jump of 48% YoY as compared to 853 GWh, whereas, on monthly basis nuclear power generation declined 18% to 1,549 GWh.

“Due to significant reduction in RLNG, hydel, and nuclear generation, highest ever HSD (High Speed Diesel) electricity generation in the last ten years has been recorded in Jan-22,” said the report, as HSD power generation was recorded at 592 GWh, up 1182% YoY and 136% MoM.

nepra electricity RLNG power generation hydel power nuclear power AHL fuel costs

Comments

1000 characters

Power generation up 9%, fuel cost increases 102% year-on-year in Jan

MoF and SBP oppose move: Senate panel approves Banking Cos (Amend) Bill

US says 40% of Russian forces on Ukraine border in attack position

RDAs: experts urge investment in PSX, say market will bounce back

At least three policemen injured in grenade attack in Peshawar

Auto financing drops marginally month-on-month

$16m investment: ‘realme’ begins assembling smartphones in Pakistan

Russia rejects claims it was responsible for cyberattack on Ukraine

Immovable property: FBR directed to link valuation with financial year

All FATF technical requirements met: FO

Energy regulators to be merged for better regulation

Read more stories