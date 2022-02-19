Power generation up 9%, fuel cost increases 102% year-on-year in Jan

Pakistan electricity generation went up by 9%, reaching 8,797 GWh (11,824 MW) during January 2022, as compared to 8,079 GWh (10,859 MW) during the same month of the previous year, showed data provided by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Saturday.

During 7MFY22, power generation also increased by 9.3% YoY to 83,193 GWh (16,123 MW) compared with 76,126 GWh (14,753 MW) during 7MFY21, said Arif Habib Limited (AHL) in its report.

However, during January 2022, fuel cost for power generation increased by 102% to Rs12.22/KWh, as compared to Rs6.06 in same month last year, “mainly due to rise in FO, HSD, coal and RLNG based cost of generation,” said AHL.

On monthly basis, the fuel cost was up 48.3% as compared to Rs8.24 recorded in December 2021.

“Healthy economic activities & industrial support package remained major drivers behind growth in power demand,” said Ismail Iqbal Securities Limited (IISL) in a report.

Power generation from hydel accounted for 6% of the generation but recorded a decrease of 52% to 513 GWh in January 2022 from 1,067GWh in January 2021. On monthly basis, hydel generation was down 71%, as compared to 1,769 GWh.

“Pakistan recorded lowest hydel generation in the last 2 years,” the IISL report stated.

Along with this, RLNG-based power generation stood at 626 GWh in January 2022, down significantly by 32% YoY and 47% MoM.

“With the resumption of electricity generation from CPHGC plant unit one, coal generation went up by 39% MoM,” to 2,917 GWh said the report.

Meanwhile, power generation from nuclear sources stood at 1,265 GWh recording a jump of 48% YoY as compared to 853 GWh, whereas, on monthly basis nuclear power generation declined 18% to 1,549 GWh.

“Due to significant reduction in RLNG, hydel, and nuclear generation, highest ever HSD (High Speed Diesel) electricity generation in the last ten years has been recorded in Jan-22,” said the report, as HSD power generation was recorded at 592 GWh, up 1182% YoY and 136% MoM.