Pakistan

At least three policemen injured in grenade attack in Peshawar

  • Injured were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital
BR Web Desk 19 Feb, 2022

At least three policemen were injured in a grenade attack on a police station in Peshawar, Aaj News reported on Saturday.

As per reports, a masked man hurled hand grenades at the Phandu Police Station and fled. CCTV footage obtained from the area shows a man, face covered, throwing two hand grenades inside the police station early Saturday morning.

The injured were shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital for treatment.

Pakistan Peshawar grenade attack

