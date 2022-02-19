Pakistan
At least three policemen injured in grenade attack in Peshawar
- Injured were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital
19 Feb, 2022
At least three policemen were injured in a grenade attack on a police station in Peshawar, Aaj News reported on Saturday.
As per reports, a masked man hurled hand grenades at the Phandu Police Station and fled. CCTV footage obtained from the area shows a man, face covered, throwing two hand grenades inside the police station early Saturday morning.
The injured were shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital for treatment.
