Singapore PM says ‘almost half’ of Indian MPs have criminal charges

NEW DELHI: India has complained to Singapore about a remark its prime minister made on the number of Indian parliamentarians facing criminal charges, an Indian official said on Friday, in a rare instance of friction between the Asian allies.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong made the remark in Singapore’s parliament on Wednesday during a debate about accusations of lying levelled at a member of Singapore’s opposition.

Lee, referring to parliamentary standards, mentioned India, suggesting a decline there since its first prime minister after independence from Britain in 1947, Jawaharlal Nehru, was in charge.

“Nehru’s India has become one where ... almost half the MPs in the Lok Sabha have criminal charges pending against them, including charges of rape and murder,” Lee said, referring to India’s lower house of parliament.

He did add, however, that many of the charges were politically motivated.

Indian media reported that Singapore’s ambassador had been summoned to the foreign ministry to explain.

The Indian ministry declined to comment but an official there criticised what the Singapore leader said.